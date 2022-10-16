Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Bemoans L.A.'s "Senseless Turnovers" In Opening Loss
The Lakers lost their season opener to the Warriors with with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham eyeing the turnover differential
Jayson Tatum’s Dominance vs. 76ers Fueled by Warriors
The Sixers-Celtics opener might've meant more to Jayson Tatum more than anybody.
Warriors fans can order via DoorDash inside Chase Center this season
It includes alcohol for guests who are age 21 and up, according to DoorDash.
SFGate
‘You Should Be Home’: Brittney Griner’s Wife Marks Incarcerated WNBA Star’s Eighth Month in Russian Prison
Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, marked the start of the incarcerated WNBA star’s eighth month in Russian prison with a short but poignant note on Instagram. On Monday, Oct. 17, Cherelle shared a short video, which contained a smattering of photos and videos, as well as a new statement from her. “I’ve felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her,” Cherelle said. “I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release. As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank our friends, leaders, and supporters, who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return. Let’s share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones.”
SFGate
The Campo Way | Culture, Unsung Heroes Shine For Campolindo Football
Senior Receiver Sean Spillane’s Crucial Catch In Big Win Over Acalanes Offers Another Glimpse Into Cougars Perennial Success •. Campolindo football coach Kevin Macy was popular Friday following the Cougars 27-24 rivalry win over visiting Acalanes-Lafayette. He spoke to reporters and accepted a number of handshakes and backslaps from...
