Sheridan Secures #1 Seed in 4A Knocking off Natrona
In what turned out to be a compelling game, #1 Sheridan remained on top of the 4A standings with a 28-22 road win over #3 Natrona on Friday in Casper. The Broncs are 8-0 and are the #1 seed heading into the playoffs. Sheridan put a couple of touchdowns on...
2022 Wyoming High School Girls Swimming & Diving Conference Championships
Wyoming high school girls’ swimming & diving begins its push toward the state championships with the conference meets on Friday and Saturday. Four sites are hosting the two-day competitions. Class 4A has its East Conference Championships in Gillette, and the West Conference Championships are in Casper. Class 3A will...
Overabundance of Turkeys in Major Wyoming Hub Causing Big Problems
Residents in Buffalo, Wyoming have about had it with turkeys. An overabundance of these gobbling wild animals is bringing chaos throughout the Wyoming hub. This means well-tended gardens are destroyed by these ravenous visitors, pooped-on porches, sidewalks, and cars. Commuting times have even gotten longer as residents spend time waiting for gaggles of turkeys to cross otherwise empty intersections.
JCHC CEO on Sheridan Ortho, Meeting With VA, Construction Financing
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden updated the hospital board on the status of Sheridan Orthopedic and their ability to treat patients in Buffalo. Senden also reported that he will have a meeting this month with the Sheridan VA to talk about growing services in Buffalo and to discuss issues that have come up with some patients in the past.
