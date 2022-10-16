Read full article on original website
What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump
A federal judge ordered the release of emails from Trump's former election lawyer and said they are related to the crime of conspiracy to defraud the United States. CNN's Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger, and Senior Crime and Justice Reporter Katelyn Polantz join CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss what this means for Trump.
Smithonian
Biden Declares His First National Monument at Colorado’s Camp Hale
As fighting raged on during World War II, the United States Army created a highly specialized unit of mountaineering soldiers who could ski, climb, snowshoe and otherwise prevail in the rugged mountains of Europe. That group—called the 10th Light Division (Alpine) and later renamed the 10th Mountain Division—fought the Nazis during intense combat in Italy, ultimately helping the Allied forces secure victory.
