Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 13:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf South of the Bering Strait A weather front moving into the area tonight will produce elevated surf 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line. With the wave action and elevated water levels low lying areas may have water move into them. Residents should ensure possessions are well above the normal high tide line. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 13:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Please drive with headlights on.
Frost Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Passaic FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 94 expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of the Illinois Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest chance of widespread frost are located in the lowest portions of the valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Polk, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Rutherford Mountains, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Hill and Blaine Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
Frost Advisory issued for Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long; Tattnall FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THIS WEEKEND WITH GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS, VALLEY RAIN/MOUNTAIN SNOW * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Southwest winds will begin to increase Friday afternoon but the strongest winds are expected with the frontal passage Friday night into Saturday. Gusts of 30-45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach 80-100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: Highs this weekend will be 15-25 degrees lower than this week`s warm conditions, with the brisk winds making it feel even colder. Widespread freezes are expected across nearly all areas Saturday night and Sunday night, with lows mainly in the teens and 20s. Even the urban areas have at least a 70 percent chance of lows near or below freezing. Now is the time to have winter clothing handy, finish harvesting of gardens and fields, and complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment. * RAIN/SNOW: Bands of showers are expected Saturday from mid- morning into the evening as the front drops in from the north. Periods of light rainfall will occur for lower elevations, with 1-4 inches of snowfall possible across Sierra passes Saturday into Saturday night, as snow levels plummet to around 5000-6000 feet. It only takes a small amount of snow accumulation to produce travel hazards and long delays across the passes. Be sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions.
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In District of Columbia, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Wind Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds continue to increase through the afternoon. Greatest winds speeds are expected late this afternoon.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Horry, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Horry; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Columbus, Inland New Hanover and Inland Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Inland Georgetown, Central Horry and Northern Horry Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hampton; Inland Colleton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Hampton and Inland Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest risk of freezing temperatures will generally run along and north of a Metter to Statesboro to Newington line in southeast Georgia and a Hampton to Walterboro line in southeast South Carolina.
Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Panhandle of Florida, and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler and Bulloch Counties. In South Carolina, Allendale County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chautauqua FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Corson; Dewey FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson and Dewey. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of north central South Dakota.
Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
