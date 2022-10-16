Effective: 2022-10-19 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; Southern Laramie Range RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430 431...432...433...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429 through 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

