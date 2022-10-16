Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 13:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf South of the Bering Strait A weather front moving into the area tonight will produce elevated surf 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line. With the wave action and elevated water levels low lying areas may have water move into them. Residents should ensure possessions are well above the normal high tide line. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of the Illinois Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest chance of widespread frost are located in the lowest portions of the valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Wind Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds continue to increase through the afternoon. Greatest winds speeds are expected late this afternoon.
Freeze Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler and Bulloch Counties. In South Carolina, Allendale County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Passaic FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hampton; Inland Colleton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Hampton and Inland Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest risk of freezing temperatures will generally run along and north of a Metter to Statesboro to Newington line in southeast Georgia and a Hampton to Walterboro line in southeast South Carolina.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and West Carbon, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and West Carbon; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southern Laramie Valley RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430 431...432...433...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Freeze Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chautauqua FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Strafford FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation, particularly in low lying or sheltered locations. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, androscoggin, Interior York, and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. In New Hampshire, Strafford County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430 431...432...433...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 436 AND 437 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 436. Fire weather zone 437. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Freeze Warning issued for Covington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Covington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Covington County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 8 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, especially on Friday. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; Southern Laramie Range RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430 431...432...433...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429 through 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Jenkins, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler and Bulloch Counties. In South Carolina, Allendale County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 94 expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Eastern Allegany; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern, southern and western Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 323, 327, 328, 329, AND 330 .Warm, dry, and breezy weather is expected on Thursday. Combined with dry fuels, this could create critical fire weather conditions late morning through early Thursday evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 323, 327, 328, 329, AND 330 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 323 Northern Foot Hills, 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains and 330 Ziebach County. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge .Critical Fire Weather Conditions expected on Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ALL FIRE WEATHER ZONES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...All of northeast Montana. * HIGH TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 70s. * WIND...From the west-northwest at 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly toward the east-southeast. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
