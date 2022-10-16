The New York Yankees are right back it on a tight turnaround, pivoting from a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians to win their best-of-5 American League Divisional Series to now hitting the road for Houston and Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees will take on the American League’s top team in the Astros, who advanced with a 3-0 series win sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO