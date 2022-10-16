ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Free Live Stream (10/18/22): How to watch NLCS Game 1, channel, live stream, odds

It’s house money now for the Philadelphia Phillies, fully embracing its underdog status in October. Frankly, the Major League Baseball playoffs have been more entertaining because of the charge. The Phillies already bypassed the St. Louis Cardinals and the 101-win Atlanta Braves. Tuesday marks the beginning of another intriguing...
New York Yankees at Houston Astros free ALCS Game 1 live stream (10/19/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds

The New York Yankees are right back it on a tight turnaround, pivoting from a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians to win their best-of-5 American League Divisional Series to now hitting the road for Houston and Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees will take on the American League’s top team in the Astros, who advanced with a 3-0 series win sweep of the Seattle Mariners.
