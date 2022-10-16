Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Antonio Dennard, former NFL defensive back, dies at 32 in Pennsylvania shooting
Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ. According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
CBS Sports
College football top 25: New No. 1 emerges in FCS Power Rankings; Mercer off to best start since 2013
Things are going well down in Macon, Georgia, as the Mercer Bears are off to an impressive 6-1 start. What's been the secret for their success? Balance. Mercer is playing great complementary football. Its offense is dynamic, averaging 41 points and more than 460 yards per game, while the defense is smothering, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per pass attempt. It's also a defense that has picked off opposing quarterbacks 15 times. With those added possessions, the offense is burying teams as a result.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: It looked like Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' in loss to Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger admitted that it was weird to see Tom Brady in Pittsburgh and not be on the opposing sideline on Sunday. But that doesn't mean that the Steelers' future Hall of Fame quarterback wanted to actually face Brady. Roethlisberger said that he was perfectly content watching the Week 6...
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers trade disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, per report
Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: UMass falls to No. 1 in Bottom 25 after Colorado picks up first victory
It was an incredible weekend of college football, and not just because of what we saw at the top of the sport. Sure, Tennessee beating Alabama grabbed headlines, as did TCU coming back to beat Oklahoma State and Michigan smashing Penn State in other battles of unbeatens. Even Utah knocked USC from the list of undefeated teams, but plenty was going on at the bottom too.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
CBS Sports
LeBron James on Lakers' offense: 'To be completely honest, we're not a team constructed of great shooting'
The common formula behind a successful LeBron James team is to surround the four-time MVP with as much shooting as possible. All four of his championship teams were loaded with three-and-D wings that didn't need the ball but could drill the shots James created for them. But ever since the 2020 championship, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely eschewed that formula. They've opted for high-usage ball-handlers that make little sense next to James, including, most notably, Russell Westbrook.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Dan Snyder sends letter to NFL owners addressing report of defiance, threats to rest of league
The NFL owners meeting this week has a different vibe to it compared to years past. Apart from conversations about NFL officiating and how the quarterback should be protected, there's also the potential issue of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A recent story from ESPN took aim at the embattled...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not practicing
Andrews isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The official practice report Wednesday afternoon will reveal if Andrews is dealing with an injury or just being rested for maintenance. He eclipsed 90 percent snap share for a fourth straight game this past Sunday against the Giants, posting a 7-106-1 receiving line in the 24-20 loss.
CBS Sports
Biggest strength, weakness for each NFL team: Josh Allen an ultimate weapon, why Chiefs won't reach Super Bowl
Hard to believe a third of the NFL season is completed, and yet the league remains as unpredictable as ever. The Buffalo Bills are as good as advertised while the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team -- which was hard to fathom at the beginning of the year. The...
CBS Sports
Alabama investigating claim WR Jermaine Burton struck female Tennessee fan after upset loss
Alabama is looking into an allegation that wide receiver Jermaine Burton struck a female. fan during the post-game celebration at Neyland Stadium following the 52-49 upset over the Crimson Tide, coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday. A video posted to social media appears to show Burton making contact with the fan while walking off the field following the game.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While...
