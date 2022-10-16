Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration
Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
Red and Black
Georgia working on improving during the bye week
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, linebacker Nolan Smith and tight end Brock Bowers all spoke to the media on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Here are some key takeaways. Taking advantage of the bye. The Bulldogs are entering the bye week with a 7-0 record, one of just...
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
Red and Black
Between the Headphones: Homecoming Vanderbilt Game, Mid-Season Reflection
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, sports editor Stuart Steele talks about Georgia's 55-0 win against Vanderbilt with assistant sports editor John James and takes a look back at Georgia's season so far with football beat writer Parth Patel.
Red and Black
UGA students, Athens locals discuss value of written words
There is a certain sacredness and longevity with the written word, whereas instant messages only have the lifespan of its respected medium. Letters, journals and even essays sometimes hold more meaning than just functioning as a form of communication — they act as time capsules, touchstones for growth and souvenirs.
Red and Black
Rescue Paws UGA hosts 2nd annual Fall Festival
On Sunday, students at the University of Georgia enjoyed the autumn air and made new four-legged friends on the Tate Student Center front lawn at Rescue Paws UGA’s 2nd annual Fall Festival. Rescue Paws UGA is a student organization aimed at educating and uniting people to help animals in...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
Red and Black
Ice Dawgs rout Georgia Tech 9-3
The Georgia Ice Dawgs continued their road tour, as they soundly defeated the Georgia Yellow Jackets 9-3 at the Atlanta Ice Forum in Duluth, Georgia, on Oct. 14. A breakout performance came from sophomore forward Robby Witwer, who scored two goals for the Bulldogs. Junior Josh Mesaros and freshman Declan Conway also had two goals of their own. This marked the fifth win for the hockey team, moving its record to 5-3-2.
Red and Black
Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall
Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/18: 2022 Endorsement Issue
THE DAY CHAPEL at the State Botanical Gardens in Athens is a special event facility on the garden’s 313 acre campus. The Day Chapel, completed in 1994, was the third major building constructed at the State Botanical Garden. Funding was provided by the family of Cecil B. Day Sr., founder of Day’s Inns, in his memory. This site hosts special events from weddings, meetings and concerts. See more about the Botanical Gardens in the Georgia Tidbit below.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Student ticket scam, chair stolen from Creswell and more
A Resident Assistant in the University of Georgia's Creswell Hall noticed a chair missing and contacted the University of Georgia Police Department around 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 13 to report it stolen, according to a report from UGAPD. The student told police that someone had stolen the chair from the...
Georgia city school district hires 10 armed security guards to place at schools
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia school district announced this week that it has hired a group of 10 armed security guards to spread out at every school. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard while two will be assigned to Gainesville High School. Superintendent Jeremy...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Red and Black
Different side of Athens music: An inside look at Kindercore Vinyl
Dating all the way back to the early 20th century, the vinyl record is quite possibly the most timeless medium of listening to music. Despite advances in streaming platforms and Bluetooth devices, many still frequent record shops and purchase Crosley Radio suitcase turntables. The popularity of vinyl records in the...
flagpole.com
Classic City Eats and More Food News
CLASSIC CITY EATS (1290 Greensboro Hwy., in Watkinsville, 706-705-6434): The first thing you need to know about this restaurant is that it’s not, in fact, in the Classic City of Athens, but in Watkinsville, fairly close to that city’s downtown. Here’s the story: It opened originally in 2015 on Baxter Street, across from the library, as a location of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a Chattanooga-based restaurant with a Mississippi Delta persona. The chain served fried chicken, Delta hot tamales, 40s of beer, blues and a nightlife-y atmosphere. In early 2020, the owners of the Athens branch decided to create their own thing, renaming the restaurant Classic City Eats and tinkering with it a little. A year later, they moved it to Watkinsville into a formerly industrial building, expanded the menu and kept the name. Sports memorabilia, including many signed jerseys, made the trip. The vibe is both similar (a big bar takes up a sizable chunk of the large space; fried stuff still makes up a lot of the menu) and different (white walls make it a lot easier to see what’s going on; there’s a well-stocked game room with skee-ball and the like to keep your kiddos occupied and, therefore, a family-friendly feeling).
wuga.org
Mokah Jasmine Johnson addresses housing crisis in Athens
On the first day of early voting, Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, spoke on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall to address the housing crisis in Athens. “We must demand for the Georgia General Assembly to end the statewide ban on rent control. There...
Red and Black
National Science Foundation gives UGA $1 million for future pandemic prediction
A group of researchers at the University of Georgia’s Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases was given a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to predict future pandemics known as the Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention Phase I . The NSF also gave this grant to...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
Comments / 0