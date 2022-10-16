Read full article on original website
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Update on Becky Lynch’s Recovery
After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”. – PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography...
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars
Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
The Rock on What It Would Take to Acquire WWE, Possibly Taking an Executive or Board Seat
– Ahead of the release of his new movie, Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his various business ventures with BNN Bloomberg, and he was also asked about WWE potentially go up for sale, along with him potentially taking an executive role or a board seat with WWE in the near future. Below are some highlights:
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
WWE News: Note on Next Week’s Airing of Raw in Canada, More Raw Video Highlights
– It was announce during last night’s Sportsnet360 broadcast of WWE Raw (via PWInsider) that next week’s show will be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. The episode will instead air live on OLN and it will stream on SN Now. – WWE released the...
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Turn Face
MJF is enjoying his life as AEW’s top heel and may not want that to change any time soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that even though MJF is getting babyface reactions from audiences, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.17.22
We’re rapidly approaching Crown Jewel and WWE has the main event covered with Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns. That leaves some spots open for the rest of the card, some of which needs to be filled in soon. Odds are we’ll get some of that soon and you can probably guess some of the matches from here. Let’s get to it.
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik...
William Regal on the Danger in Trying to Become ‘The Best Wrestler in the World’
– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW talent William Regal warned of the dangers in wrestlers trying to drive themselves to become the best wrestler in the world, and how he’s seen his friends destroy themselves and eat themselves alive in that pursuit. Below are some highlights from Metro UK:
Juice Robinson on a Potential WWE Return, Doesn’t Think They Are Looking to Have Him Back
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, wrestler Juice Robinson was asked about a potential return to WWE. He previously wrestled in WWE NXT as CJ Parker before getting released in 2015. Robinson stated the following on a possible WWE return:. “You know what they say in wrestling,...
SPEEDVISION Announces Relaunch, Goldberg Set To Be Part Of Lineup
SPEEDVISION RIDES AGAIN – THE DEFINITIVE AUTO ENTERTAINMENT BRAND RETURNS AS A FREE AD-SUPPORTED TELEVISION NETWORK. SPEEDVISION to Launch on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Platforms Worldwide in Fall 2022 with More Than 500 Hours of Exclusive, Audience-Favorite Vehicle Programming. SPEEDVISION, the network brand that started the auto entertainment revolution,...
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Set for Additional NXT Appearances, G4 Arena Update, Top 10 NXT Moments
– As previously reported, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on last night’s WWE NXT, appearing as Tony D’Angelo’s hand-picked opponent for Stacks and picked up the win. PWInsider reports that Nakamura will be making some additional NXT appearances. – PWInsider also notes that there was an episode of WWE...
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
Road Dogg on Billy Gunn Not Appearing for DX Reunion, Says It Broke His Heart
– During the altest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James addressed Billy Gunn nota appearing for the recent DX reunion on Raw. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “It broke my heart, and I...
