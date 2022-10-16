ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wan’Dale Robinson’s girlfriend celebrates Giants rookie’s first NFL touchdown

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

No one was more excited to see Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson record his first career touchdown than his girlfriend , Chloe Barrett.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Barrett celebrated the moment the 21-year-old rookie scored in the second quarter of the Giants’ 24-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

“WE ARE BACK BABY!!!” Barrett exclaimed in a video.

Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson kisses girlfriend Chloe Barrett.
Instagram/Chloe Barrett
Chloe Barrett celebrates boyfriend Wan’Dale Robinson’s first career touchdown on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, against the Ravens.
Instagram/Chloe Barrett

In a separate Instagram post, Barrett can be seen kissing Robinson near the end zone before kickoff.

Robinson, a second-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2022 NFL Draft, played his first game since suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the Titans.

Although Robinson hasn’t seen playing time since September, Barrett has continued to support the receiver and the Giants. On game days, Barrett can be seen striking a pose on the sidelines in her Giants attire.

Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson runs in a touchdown against the Ravens on Oct. 16, 2022.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) celebrates his touchdown with running back Saquon Barkley (26).
Noah K. Murray-NY Post

“17 looks good on mnf,” Barrett shared in September, referencing Robinson’s jersey number.

In the days leading up to Robinson’s return, Barrett posted a couple’s photo on Instagram as the pair cozied up during a date night.

“The view is better from here,” she gushed Thursday.

Wan’Dale Robinson with girlfriend Chloe Barrett.
Instagram/Chloe Barrett

Together for two years, Robinson and Barrett marked their second dating anniversary in September.

“Always flirting,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Happy anniversary bby.”

The Giants, who improved to 5-1 on the season, will visit the Jaguars next Sunday.

