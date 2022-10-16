ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett suffers concussion in Steelers’ win over Buccaneers

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
 3 days ago

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in the second half with a concussion, the team announced .

Pickett, 24, left the game after taking a big hit by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. He was making his second career NFL start after being taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett was replaced by Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers’ Week 1 starter, and the veteran quarterback finished off a Steelers 20-18 win over Tampa Bay. Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiW2V_0ibVMRnW00
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett after being hit during the second half against the Buccaneers on Oct. 16, 2022.
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Before leaving with the concussion, Pickett was 11-for-18 with 67 yards and his first career passing touchdown. He also ran twice for 16 yards. Trubisky would likely start next Sunday against the Buccaneers if Pickett does not clear concussion protocol.

Pickett first replaced Trubisky after halftime against the Jets in a Week 4 loss, and he made his first career start last week in a 38-3 loss against the Bills . Pickett completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and an interception in that game.

He also got into a skirmish with Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson after he believed Lawson hit him low and “went after” his knee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sNaV_0ibVMRnW00
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett walks off with team staff after suffering a concussion on Oct. 16, 2022.
USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Buccaneers (3-3,) who have dropped three of their last four. There was tension on the Buccaneers’ sideline in the first half when Tom Brady was screaming at his offensive line .

