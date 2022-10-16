ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, William Gavin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2BDf_0ibVMMd700

MORRIS, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy has been euthanized, Connecticut wildlife officials confirmed Sunday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Morris, a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Details about the attack haven’t been released but according to the spokesperson, the boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bear was found by DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police and Connecticut State Police and euthanized.

Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma

This isn’t the first bear euthanized in Connecticut this year.

In June, a bear deemed a “public safety threat” was euthanized after breaking into a home in Canton.

A homeowner told wildlife officials they tried to scare the bear away but the animal tried to break through a window. It then ran away, only to return to the area a few hours later.

The bear then ransacked a home’s kitchen and was found with food items it had taken. Because it showed no signs of fear or wariness of people, officials euthanized the bear. They then found four young cubs nearby .

Chicago resident describes encounter with woman accused of dismembering landlord

The bear population has been on the rise across Connecticut, officials said earlier this year. Five years ago, the population was around 600 to 800 bears. Now, it is estimated to be around 1,200 .

Officials warn against feeding bears, and if you encounter one in the wild, you should make your presence known by shouting and waving your arms or walking away slowly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

Homes Needed for Dogs Remaining at Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing

Homes are needed for dogs that remain at a Middlebury animal rescue that will be closing in less than a month. The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members. Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Eyewitness News

Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
WALDORF, MD
WTNH

Crash on I-95 north leaves one man dead

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Darien man died in a car crash on I-95 north Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. A preliminary report from state police says at around 7:30 a.m. a Honda Accord was stopped in the left lane heading northbound between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme. A […]
OLD LYME, CT
valleynewslive.com

Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
DC News Now

Missing Virginia children found, AMBER Alert canceled

UPDATE, Oct. 18 — The AMBER Alert has been canceled, the missing children have been located and taken into custody safely. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ HAMPTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy who last were seen on Sunday at Walmart. The Hampton Police Division […]
HAMPTON, VA
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Samoa

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Samoa the Guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home. Samoa is a cute, tan, black and white 2-year-old boy at the Connecticut Humane Society. The Connecticut Humane Society said he was found over-living with his sibling, so now he's looking to be the only Guinea pig in the home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy