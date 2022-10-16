ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

11 Ukrainian lions escape war-torn Odessa, 9 now call Colorado home

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAXHd_0ibVLCq400

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The war in Ukraine has been dispensing tragic reports since its early days back in February, but the latest chapter in one of the more uplifting stories to arise from the conflict is now being written here in Colorado.

That story details what some have called the largest-ever warzone rescue in the world’s history, during which 11 Ukrainian lions weathered the long and arduous journey to escape the Bio Park Zoo in Odessa, a southern port city in the war-torn country.

Here are some wild animals you can own in Colorado

Now, nine of those fleeing felines have arrived here in Colorado at The Wild Animal Refuge , and the proverbial tales they brought along with their literal tails are beyond inspiring for animal conservationists the world over.

Biggest ever warzone rescue

“International rescue operations are almost always more complex in nature, but then you are factoring in a variety of foreign governments and timelines for permitting, some of those with active warzones,” Executive Director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary Pat Craig said.

According to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, the 11 lions who were in the southern Ukrainian zoo were taken on a more than 600-mile journey to escape the dangerous situation brought on by invading Russian forces.

On May 24, after crossing both Ukraine and Moldova, the lions and the group transporting them arrived at the Targu Mures Zoo in Romania. The big cats stayed there for several months while their caretakers obtained the proper emergency travel permits so that they could be legally transported to their new homes.

Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

When they gained approval to do so, seven adult lions and two cubs were taken to The Wild Animal Refuge in Springfield, which is a sister facility to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg . They arrived at the facility on Sept. 29.

“We are thankful we could get all the lions out in time and save them. That’s what matters. They will live out the rest of their lives in pristine, large, natural habitats,” Craig said.

“They are already putting on weight and muscle and they’re gaining confidence,” Austin Hill, with the Wild Animal Sanctuary, said.

“They have nothing but fresh earth and grass and open sky, an expansive huge and multi-acre habitat, literally the refuge is almost 10,000 acres. USDA-certified food and world-class health care, all they have to worry about is just being lions from here on out,” Hill said.

For those of you who noticed nine is two fewer than 11, worry not, for the remaining two lions were relocated to their new home at the Simbonga Game Reserve and Sanctuary in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

If you’d like to donate to the sanctuary to help take care of the lions, you can do so on their site .

Agencies that assisted in this feline relocation effort

  • Greater Good
  • The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
  • Tigers in America
  • Warriors of Wildlife
  • The Simbonga Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa

You won’t be able to visit these felines in the Springfield facility as they recover from their life-changing journey, but you can visit the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world near Keenesburg where you can see the more than 650 rescued animals that call it home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Related
99.9 KEKB

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado

PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
DURANGO, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Dirty Linen in Colorado’s Geographic Drawer?

Evans will almost certainly be replaced as the name for Colorado’s 14th highest mountain. But what about Byers and… well… a lot of our names from the 19th century pioneers?. Our heartburn about the name Evans appears to be nearing resolution. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy