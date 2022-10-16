ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson shouts at coach Joe Dailey on sideline

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers wideout Robbie Anderson is starting to feel the frustration . . . again. And he’s starting to show it on the sideline . . . again.

Late in the second half of the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the seventh-year veteran got into the face of receivers coach Joe Dailey. FOX cameras caught the heated shouting match:

Through five games entering the day, Anderson totaled 13 catches, 206 receiving yards and one touchdown off 27 targets. Now, with two more quarters under his belt to this point, he stands at *checks box score* 13 catches, 206 receiving yards and one touchdown off 27 targets.

Anderson is no stranger to venting his frustrations on the sideline. In fact, it happened twice during the 2021 campaign—with his first coming in the Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the second less than a month later against the New England Patriots.

This latest outburst may not bode well for Anderson’s future in Carolina, which is already in question following recent reports of his availability via trade.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

