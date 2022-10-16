ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee turns to fans to raise money for new goalposts at Neyland Stadium

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vols fans spent Saturday night celebrating the University of Tennessee’s first football victory over the University of Alabama since 2006, but part of that celebration ended up being quite costly for Neyland Stadium.

As soon as the Tennessee-Alabama game ended with a last-minute 40-yard field goal — bringing the final score to 52-49 — fans from the sold-out stands flooded the field, for which the SEC said Tennessee would be fined $100,000.

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends

After that, staff from News 2’s sister station, WATE, recorded footage of fans tearing down the goalposts in Neyland Stadium. Then, fans carried the goalposts through the streets before throwing them into the Tennessee River, as seen in videos on Twitter.

Following the excitement from the Vols’ victory over Alabama, Tennessee Football posted the following tweet on Sunday, Oct. 16:

Y’all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?

Yeah that was awesome.

Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?

Vote Now: Week 9 Best Play of the Week

At the end of the tweet, the university included a link to a fundraising page , which said philanthropic annual gifts made to the My All Campaign would go towards the purchase of new goalposts.

The donation page was tweeted at 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, but as of 4:19 p.m., the fund for new goalposts has already received $32,055, with is about 21% of its goal.

WJHL

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Corner Announces Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star class of 2024 corner Kaleb Beasley is announcing his college commitment Friday night following his high school football game, the Nashville native announced on Twitter. Beasley is committing between a top group of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Beasley plays at Nashville area power Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJHL

Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
247Sports

Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama

Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJHL

West Greene’s Gregg named Week Nine Player of the Week

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Down on ‘The Range’, the Buffaloes are putting together a special season. “We talk about it in the locker room,” quarterback Jaden Gregg said. For the last several weeks, the senior signal-caller is helping the high-powered offense go. The squad is currently 8-1 and a perfect 3-0 in Region 1-3A. In […]
WEST GREENE, AL
WJHL

WJHL

