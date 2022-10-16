ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

SEC fines Tennessee for fans rushing the field

By Hope McAlee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B85DV_0ibVKRj600

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has announced that the University of Tennessee has been fined for fans rushing the field after the Vols won against Alabama.

The SEC announced on Sunday that Tennessee will incur a $100,000 fine for violating the league’s access to competition area policy. This is the second time that Tennessee has been fined for this policy, with the first time being a basketball game against Florida in 2006 according to the SEC.

These fines will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund according to the SEC announcement.

Fans rushing the field after Tennessee’s last-minute win over Alabama. (WATE Staff)
VIDEO: Tennessee goal posts torn down in win over Alabama

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

These penalties are imposed for violations from all sports that are sponsored by the SEC conference, the SEC said. SEC reports that these penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for every subsequent offense.

“It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol!” Dolly celebrates win

The policy implementing these fines was originally adopted by the SEC in 2004 by a vote of Conference members, and the later increase of financial penalties was added during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings according to the Conference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJHL

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee turns to fans to raise money for new goalposts at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vols fans spent Saturday night celebrating the University of Tennessee’s first football victory over the University of Alabama since 2006, but part of that celebration ended up being quite costly for Neyland Stadium. As soon as the Tennessee-Alabama game ended with a last-minute 40-yard field goal — bringing the final score […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lady Toppers, Bucs earn region semifinal wins

(WJHL) – A handful of local girl’s soccer squads advanced to Region 1 championship on Tuesday night with convincing victories. Science Hill sprinted out to a 5-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of their match with Morristown West. The Lady Toppers rolled, 9-0. Science Hill will face Dobyns-Bennett in the region championship. On the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy