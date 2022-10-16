ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Old Buzzard
2d ago

It wouldn't bother me if Starbucks went out oof business. I have been to one only once. And I said that I will never go back. I don't see spending $6.00 for a cup of coffee. Starbucks is for the people who have more money than they have sense. You can go to the grocery store and get a 4lb container for what you can buy 2 cups of Starbucks. And still get change back.

wvlt.tv

New childcare school coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

What's the possibility of a 'twindemic' in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Surges in COVID-19 cases and the flu overseas have health leaders concerned East Tennessee may see a "twindemic." Australia, which has its winter six months before East Tennessee, saw its worst year of the flu since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "They did have one...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

KFD looking for new recruits

The Knoxville fire department is hiring new recruits through the end of the month. The hiring process includes a month of intense training and certifications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Zacks.com

Charter's (CHTR) Spectrum Expands Operations in Loudon County

CHTR - Free Report) Spectrum has been awarded a Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEB-ARP) grant of over $2.9 million. According to the grant, the company would deliver gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 1,000 homes and small businesses in Loudon County, Tennessee. Along with the...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
MIDDLESBORO, KY
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has received a grant to help build a pedestrian bridge in Gibbs dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The $1.9 million grant, which is under the state's 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission. It is expected to be approved, according to a press release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

