Watch: Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux cries tears of joy after win over Ravens

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants continue to be one of the surprise teams in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Giants upset Lamar Jackson and the visiting Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, improving to 5-1 on the season.

Giants first-round pick, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, posted his first career sack, stripping Jackson of the football to win the game for the Giants in the waning moments.

Selected No. 5 overall out of Oregon by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thibodeaux had just five solo tackles through five weeks of the regular season. Thibodeaux posted three tackles on Sunday while picking the perfect time to get his first professional sack.

Thibodeaux and the Giants remain hot and will look to stay that way next week when they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at 1:00 p.m.