Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 310 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Lakes, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sun Lakes, Olberg, Bapchule, Santan and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 180. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 160. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 177 and 180. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 15:53:00 Expires: 2022-10-19 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguada, Aguadilla, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 252 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 94 expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of the Illinois Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest chance of widespread frost are located in the lowest portions of the valley. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Warren FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following area, Northern Inner Channels. This includes the city of Haines. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain near mile 23 of the Haines Highway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall across the area has been from 1 to 3 inches so far with another 1 to 2 through early this evening. Cooler temperatures at higher elevations has limited the amount of runoff into larger river like the Chilkat River. Moderate to heavy rain will persist into late afternoon and with the already saturated ground that added runoff and some minor flooding on small streams. The rain rates will tapper this evening over the area.
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, near the Taiya River.. * WHEN...Until 600 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1151 AM AKDT, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the warned area. Minor flooding is ongoing with moderate flooding expected to begin this afternoon, especially near the Taiya River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible. The forecast crest has been lowered due to reduced runoff from cooler temperatures in headwaters of the Taiya River basin. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail and Dyea Road. is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 11:00am the stage was 16.5 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 17.08 feet is expected around 4:00pm Wednesday. Impacts: At 16.8 feet: Portions of the first few miles of the Chilkoot Trail will begin to inundate with water to ankle depth. At 17.5 feet: The National Park Service may close the Chilkoot Trail due to flooding impacts associated with high water in the surrounding watershed.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Corson; Dewey FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson and Dewey. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of north central South Dakota.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 13:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Please drive with headlights on.
Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation, particularly in low lying or sheltered locations. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, androscoggin, Interior York, and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. In New Hampshire, Strafford County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 15:38:00 Expires: 2022-10-19 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lares, Anasco, Camuy, San Sebastian, Rincon, Isabela, Moca, Aguada, Quebradillas and Aguadilla Municipalities through 300 PM AST At 236 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Caban, or over Aguadilla, moving northwest at 10 mph. Additional thunderstorms are forming behind this storm as well, in a line extending to Lares. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Aguadilla, Aguada, Moca, Isabela, Quebradillas, Lares, San Sebastian, Camuy, Aceitunas, Hato Arriba, Caban, Luyando, Juncal, Piedra Gorda, Cacao, Mora and Rafael Hernandez. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Columbus, Inland New Hanover and Inland Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Inland Georgetown, Central Horry and Northern Horry Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern New Haven FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In District of Columbia, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 013, 027, 079, 252, 253, AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma, Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne, Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Noon through 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * Winds...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Freeze Warning issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected. * WHERE...Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
