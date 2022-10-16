ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Woman allegedly attacks officers with bee hives during Massachusetts eviction

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman faces charges after she allegedly tried using bee hives to attack sheriff’s deputies during an eviction. According to a news release from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on October 12th at around 9:15 a.m. 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley pulled up to an ongoing eviction in a blue Nissan Xterra. Woods left her dog in the car and immediately went to the bee hives being towed by her SUV, and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
wdhn.com

Springfield woman accused of shaking baby

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by the mother, 24-year-old Brittany White.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
wdhn.com

California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California early Monday that killed a woman and wounded three other people, authorities said. Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder and his bail was...
LONG BEACH, CA
wdhn.com

How much student loan debt does the average Alabama borrower owe?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden in August announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for student loan forgiveness, and 20 million are likely to have their entire balance erased. This plan could impact a lot of borrowers in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy