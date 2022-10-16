Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
Bear attack: 10-year-old boy mauled while playing in grandparents' backyard in Connecticut
The boy's grandfather, who uses a wheelchair, and a neighbor helped scare off the bear. Fortunately the 10-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash
A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
fox61.com
Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall. Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.
Connecticut court: Man who killed father will remain committed
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man found not guilty of murder by insanity will not be able to leave psychiatric care six years early, according to a decision published Tuesday from the Connecticut Appellate Court. Vincent Ardizzone, who killed his father in 1991, had appealed to the state court after the Connecticut Psychiatric Security […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Hartford man gets 3 years for stealing 50 guns from South Windsor warehouse
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Hartford man will spend 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing firearms last year from a South Windsor warehouse, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Shameik Camara was accused of stealing a shipment of 50 pistols from a R&L Carriers warehouse […]
Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
Vigil held to give domestic violence victims a voice
(WTNH) – A key to putting an end to domestic violence is shining a light o the awful reality of it and spreading awareness. Recently, a vigil was held in Bridgeport to give victims a voice to make a change. It’s a vigil with a powerful mission in Bridgeport. The Center for Family Justice hosted […]
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
Comments / 0