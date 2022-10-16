ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio. But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy