MarkWalleye
2d ago

It is way past time for the 95% of us, who know what bathroom to use, to stop being the silent majority.  Screw "political correctness" and tell the TRUTH!!  These Alphabet people, and their misguided proponents, are indoctrinating kids to believe Alphabetness is "normal."  It is NOT normal and we need to speak up and push back this "normalization" agenda!! Disney has "alphabet characters", Nickelodeon has constant gay messages, Mattel has a "trans-Barbie", Pizza Hut has a transgender story/color book for pre-school kids, public libraries are offering "Drag Queen reading hour" for kids!!  STOP ALLOWING this indoctrination!!  Stand up and speak the truth-  Alphabets have much higher rates of STDs, domestic violence, mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and suicide.  Hardly lifestyles to be prideful about or to celebrate!!

diplopia
2d ago

Then they wonder why women are flocking and drove to the GOP. Democrats claim to be inclusive but the only thing they are promoting is deviation.

diplopia
2d ago

So sick of this insulting nonsense already. How dare they try to pass a men off as feminine. Years of cramps and childbirth, Hormonal fluctuations monthly and menopause what makes a woman a biological female. Imagine the forefathers seeing this type of insanity that goes on today.

