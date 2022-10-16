ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Saints Red Zone Issues Allow Bengals to 'Bite Back' in 4th Quarter

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nd9UF_0ibVHNPD00

New Orleans' red zone issues and more allow the Burrows and the Bengals to 'bite back' and defeat Saints.

Burrow and Chase returned to the Big Easy to recapture their Superdome magic with two touchdowns to lead the Bengals 30-26 over the Saints. New Orleans has a quick turnaround as they have an Amazon Prime-time date with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

View the original article to see embedded media.

No one in the NFC South is running away with the division. Tampa Bay lost, Atlanta won, and the division foes sit at 3-3 apiece on the season. Dennis Allen's crew is 2-4 and 1-2, with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton as his starting quarterbacks.

Decision time. Should Allen turn to Winston for a critical NFC game, or does he stay with Dalton?

Dalton has played conservative and manageable football for the Saints. New Orleans was in a position to win in each of the two losses. Still, his mobility and inability to connect on deep balls have been a factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFAhV_0ibVHNPD00
View the 10 images of this gallery on the original article

KEY POINTS

  1. Another more glaring problem against the Bengals was the red zone conversions. The Saints were 1 of 5 times, missed touchdowns, and settled for 4 Wil Lutz field goals.
  2. Pete Carmichael may have lost Andrus Peat once again. The guard left the game with possibly a pectoral or shoulder injury. A makeshift offensive line could spell trouble for the New Orleans passing game.
  3. New Orleans overpowered the Bengals front seven for most of the contest with 228 rushing yards from Kamara, Ingram, Hill, and Shaheed, but the passing attack fell short within the red zone.
  4. Saints defenders missed Marshon Lattimore as Ja'Marr Chase was able to make the big plays toward the game's end.
  5. The Demario Davis penalty extended an early score.
  6. Blake Gillikin's late shank was definitely at the wrong time.
  7. The three Saints sacks on Burrow came from Davis (2) and Elliss (1).
  8. Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport were neutralized as edge rushers.
  9. Veterans Mathieu and Roby missing tackles was a repetitious theme in the secondary.
  10. I'd like to know how Carmichael will use more of Alvin Kamara in Arizona.

The New Orleans journeys to meet the Arizona Cardinals for a 7:15 PM CT kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on Oct. 20.

Bengals-Saints Coverage From the Week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos have benched RB Melvin Gordon

Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos appeared ready to transition from a two-back rotation to a game plan that featured Javonte Williams. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t get his first carry of the game until late in the second quarter, and he promptly fumbled the ball, his fourth fumble of the year.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy