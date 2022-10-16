Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
‘I am disappointed’: Here’s what Broncos Nathaniel Hackett said after OT loss
Criticism is pouring in from Broncos Country after another loss. The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 on the season after losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Look: Robbie Anderson Shares His Reaction To Monday's Trade
A notable trade shook up the NFL world this Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers are dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The news comes just one day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the team's loss to the Rams ...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: It looked like Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' in loss to Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger admitted that it was weird to see Tom Brady in Pittsburgh and not be on the opposing sideline on Sunday. But that doesn't mean that the Steelers' future Hall of Fame quarterback wanted to actually face Brady. Roethlisberger said that he was perfectly content watching the Week 6...
Robbie Anderson offers response after being kicked off sideline
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things. Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room...
Yardbarker
Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start
After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Antonio Dennard, former NFL defensive back, dies at 32 in Pennsylvania shooting
Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ. According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get several players back.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Los Angeles Chargers Bench Veteran Starter During Monday Night Football
One of the most notable defensive free agents from this past offseason has been benched to start the second half of Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 6. After Los Angeles struggled to contain Russell Wilson in the first half of Monday Night Football tonight, the Chargers have decided to bench ...
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers trade disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, per report
Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff...
