Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos

It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Antonio Dennard, former NFL defensive back, dies at 32 in Pennsylvania shooting

Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ. According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Yardbarker

Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove

Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
DENVER, CO

