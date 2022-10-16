Boston Celtics Notebook: Is This the Start of a Malcolm Brogdon Trend?

The Boston Celtics addressed their biggest need in the offseason. Fresh off their first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years, the Celtics made bench help a priority. Brad Stevens went out and signed veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari to beef up the eight-man rotation the Celtics used throughout the postseason.

After Gallinari tore his ACL during a summer game in Italy, the Celtics signed veteran forward Blake Griffin. Brogdon and Griffin have battled injuries throughout their careers, and Brogdon isn’t off to a great start on the injury front.

Malcolm Brogdon leaves Friday’s Boston Celtics loss

Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics takes part in warmups prior to the preseason NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Centre Bell on October 14, 2022, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images.

Brogdon has had his share of injuries during his career, and when he left Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with a sore knee, it opened some eyes.

Last season, Brogdon played just 36 games for the Indiana Pacers because of an issue with his Achilles. Despite the injury, Brogdon still put up some big numbers. With the Celtics, he isn’t expected to carry the load as he did in Indiana. He’ll be asked to provide a spark off the bench and provide veteran leadership.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe said he was told Brogdon’s latest injury isn’t considered serious. If this were a regular-season game, he’d likely be available. It’s still a bit worrisome that the Celtics haven’t even reached the regular season yet, and Brogdon is already coming out of games.

Noah Vonleh reportedly makes the Celtics’ roster

Noah Vonleh, an eight-year NBA veteran who played his high school basketball in nearby Haverhill, Massachusetts, reportedly has earned a spot on Boston’s roster. With center Robert Williams III out for the beginning of the season, the 6-foot-10 Vonleh could play a small frontcourt role.

Vonleh has played for seven teams before hooking on with the Celtics. He played three years with the Portland Trail Blazers, teaming up with stars Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Vonleh recently said his new teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a more dynamic duo than Lillard and McCollum.

“I’ve been on a team where they had a two-headed monster in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but this is a different type of monster with Jayson and Jaylen,” Vonleh said during a press conference, per CLNS Media.

“I feel like they’re more dynamic, they’ve got good size, and they can do a lot out there. So, pretty much doing the same thing, screening those guys, getting them open, and making it easier for them.”

Celtics guard has been White hot

With Williams, who had arthroscopic surgery on his knee, out for the early part of the season, guard Derrick White has been starting. He’s also been shooting lights out from long range.

Not known as a great three-point shooter, White went 5-for-6 from long range in Friday’s 137-134 overtime loss to the Raptors. He finished 6-for-8 from the floor and had 23 points. He made all four of his three-point attempts in the opening half.

Against the Charlotte Hornets, White had 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting. He made two of five three-pointers. If White can remain a three-point threat, that could open things up for Tatum and Brown.

The post Boston Celtics Notebook: Is This the Start of a Malcolm Brogdon Trend? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .