ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Candidate accuses Cobb school board chair of violating campaign finance laws

Cobb County Board of Education candidate Catherine Pozniak, a Democrat, filed a complaint against her opponent, Republican incumbent David Chastain, accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. Chastain’s October financial disclosure reported two donations in excess of the $3,000 maximum. One was from the campaign of state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Incumbents are MIA for debates

Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate

Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
MABLETON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Homicide on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta: still no arrest at this time

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhlilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Marco Sauveur, 27, of Marietta, was shot Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta, and died of the wounds after being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. In an email to the...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: October 19, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 19, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Dr. Kathy Schwaig formally invested as president of Kennesaw State University

Dr. Kathy Schwaig was formally invested as the sixth president of Kennesaw State University in a ceremony Thursday in front of faculty, students, staff and community leaders. There were also video greetings from Gov. Brian Kemp and other political leaders from around the state. Schwaig was announced by the University...
KENNESAW, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy