Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
A complaint to state officials alleges David Chastain violated campaign finance laws in multiple ways.
cobbcountycourier.com
Candidate accuses Cobb school board chair of violating campaign finance laws
Cobb County Board of Education candidate Catherine Pozniak, a Democrat, filed a complaint against her opponent, Republican incumbent David Chastain, accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. Chastain’s October financial disclosure reported two donations in excess of the $3,000 maximum. One was from the campaign of state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
Newnan Times-Herald
Incumbents are MIA for debates
Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Library and Cobb schools staffers win award for work on the Books2Keep Bookmobile
A staffer from the Cobb County Public Library and a staffer from the Cobb County School District were honored for their work on the Books2Keep Bookmobile initiative in Cobb County. Cobb County Public Library Community Engagement Manager Mary Wood and Library Media Specialist Sandra Davis of the Cobb County School...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
cobbcountycourier.com
Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate
Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
cobbcountycourier.com
Homicide on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta: still no arrest at this time
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhlilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Marco Sauveur, 27, of Marietta, was shot Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta, and died of the wounds after being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. In an email to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: October 19, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 19, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
cobbcountycourier.com
Dr. Kathy Schwaig formally invested as president of Kennesaw State University
Dr. Kathy Schwaig was formally invested as the sixth president of Kennesaw State University in a ceremony Thursday in front of faculty, students, staff and community leaders. There were also video greetings from Gov. Brian Kemp and other political leaders from around the state. Schwaig was announced by the University...
Atlanta’s Black colleges celebrate the communal spirit of homecoming
Thousands come, from near and far, to Atlanta's HBCUs for the first fully in-person homecoming celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
