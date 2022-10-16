Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Enterprise addresses devastating early morning fire, investigation underway
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)– Enterprise city officials and first responders are trying to find the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and one residential building in downtown Enterprise. At 5:38 a.m. Sunday morning, 9-1-1 received a call reporting smoke rising from the corner of College and...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
wdhn.com
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
wtvy.com
Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of College Street in downtown Enterprise remains closed on Monday as the area is still being monitored following Sunday morning’s fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A portion of College Street in Downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane on Main street into West College Street is also blocked off. Enterprise...
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday night, contractors will begin working on the Beaver Creek Sewer Rehabilitation project. The project will start on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. and will require moving large sections of pipe across Honeysuckle Road. Honeysuckle Road will be closed temporarily near Beaver Creek....
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
wdhn.com
Fellow merchants come to the aid of businesses destroyed or damaged in the Sunday Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Downtown Enterprise business owners are a close-knit neighborly group, and especially now what affects one retailer is affecting them all. And after a monstrous fire destroyed three businesses, a strong determination. has been formed to build back even greater than before. The city has many...
wdhn.com
Ross Clark Circle storm pipe installation continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, October 18th, storm pipe installation will continue near Sam’s Club on Ross Clark Circle. The installation is part of the road widening project. There will be temporary road closures throughout the week at the northern driveway of Sam’s Club. The closures...
wtvy.com
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses. Less than a week ago, Coffee Corner celebrated their one year anniversary in the City of Progress and were looking forward to the years ahead. But on...
wtvy.com
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
wtvy.com
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. “We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire...
wdhn.com
Added security measures could be coming to Wiregrass Commons Mall after the weekend shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Commons Mall is looking at the need to increase its security after a weekend shooting, that could have had the potential of turning deadly. No one was injured in the shooting, but five shell casings were found by investigators. A patron who had...
wtvy.com
Highspeed Broadband access expands
Cottonwood animal abuse case ends with guilty pleas. Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal. Police chief on mall shooting: This isn't the Wild West. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
wtvy.com
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S....
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
wtvy.com
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is frustrated by a mall shootout but claims it’s no different than what occurs elsewhere. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon. “We have...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 1