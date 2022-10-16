ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
The Secret to the Giants’ 5-1 Record? Chaos.

The quickest way to win in the NFL is to be better than the other team. Get a good quarterback, put him behind a good offensive line (one that is better than the opposing defensive line, of course), let him throw to good receivers (who put the opposing cornerbacks to shame, naturally) and hand off to good running backs (to whom opposing linebackers could not hope to hold a candle), and you’ll probably score some points. Then trot your defense onto the field, taking care to ensure that all 11 players are better than the ones the opposing offense deploys, and you’ll probably win the game.
New York Jets Week 6 Review

Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Now three weeks in a row. The Jets are 4-2 on the year with a 3-0 road record. In the AFC, the Jets are currently tied for the second-most wins. Across the entire NFL, the Jets are tied for the fifth-most wins. Some...
New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson injury update and expected return

With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”
New York Giants could trade Kadarius Toney, per report

The New York Giants have an interesting situation developing at the wide receiver position. On any given week, they could have a few talented players to work with and the next completely deprived of quality. Luckily, they were able to return rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in three perceptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Jets To Make CB Bryce Hall Available Prior To Trade Deadline

Hall, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus. In 2022, Hall has appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded no stats. We...
New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams is playing himself toward massive contract

The 2022 season is off to an even greater than anticipated start than most had for New York Jets defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams. Entering his fourth year, playing for a second contract, the former third overall draft selection in 2019 was expected to breakout in a big way. Through the first six games, Williams has gone so far with his dominance to shatter even the loftiest of expectations.
