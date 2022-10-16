Read full article on original website
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
New York Giants could be getting more reinforcements on the defensive line in Week 7
The New York Giants got a bit healthier in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, returning both Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson to bolster both sides of the football. However, they are still rehabilitating several impact players, one of which is a second-year pass rusher for whom the Giants had elevated expectations for.
New York Giants are getting the most out of one supposed Dave Gettleman draft bust
The New York Giants are getting the most out of some players who were considered draft busts before the 2022 season began. We are seeing what quality coaching can do for individual performers like Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones, or even Saquon Barkley. However, there is one underrated player on the...
The Ringer
The Secret to the Giants’ 5-1 Record? Chaos.
The quickest way to win in the NFL is to be better than the other team. Get a good quarterback, put him behind a good offensive line (one that is better than the opposing defensive line, of course), let him throw to good receivers (who put the opposing cornerbacks to shame, naturally) and hand off to good running backs (to whom opposing linebackers could not hope to hold a candle), and you’ll probably score some points. Then trot your defense onto the field, taking care to ensure that all 11 players are better than the ones the opposing offense deploys, and you’ll probably win the game.
The New York Jets four most unsung heroes so far this year
The start of the 2022 season for the New York Jets has been nothing short of thrilling. Headlined by the last two strong draft classes, the Jets have a vastly improved bunch of talent and many players playing on a high level on the way to a 4-2 start. While...
Jets surprising everyone with 4-2 start: 5 reasons they’re better than expected
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Jets certainly have some confidence after winning their third straight game to get to 4-2 for the first time since 2015 with their big triumph over the Packers. We saw Breece Hall do a Lambeau Leap on Sunday. And safety Will Parks guaranteed that...
New York Jets Week 6 Review
Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Now three weeks in a row. The Jets are 4-2 on the year with a 3-0 road record. In the AFC, the Jets are currently tied for the second-most wins. Across the entire NFL, the Jets are tied for the fifth-most wins. Some...
New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson injury update and expected return
With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”
An in-depth look at New York Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner’s elite success
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner had another noteworthy outing in Week 6, building on his already special first year. With his immediate success so far, Gardner is gaining attention as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in just six games. Gardner has been matched up against...
New York Giants could trade Kadarius Toney, per report
The New York Giants have an interesting situation developing at the wide receiver position. On any given week, they could have a few talented players to work with and the next completely deprived of quality. Luckily, they were able to return rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in three perceptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
NFL insider praises Giants, Jets rookies following big Week 6 wins
Peter King knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. Now an insider for NBC Sports, King rose through the ranks as New York Giants beat writer for Newsday from 1985 to 1989. In his latest Football America in Morning column, King made sure to...
New York Giants getting unbelievable production from rookie tight end
Young rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger continued to deliver for the New York Giants in their thrilling Week 6 win. In yesterday’s victory, Bellinger gave the team clutch contributions. TE Daniel Bellinger is off to a fast start for New York Giants:. Bellinger caught a career-best of five catches...
New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence on pace for All-Pro season
The New York Giants‘ rebuilt coaching staff has gotten the most out of their players during the 2022 season. Sitting at 5–1, players who once offered little to no production have now exploded onto the scene, putting together magisterial campaigns worthy of Pro Bowl selections. One of those...
Yardbarker
Jets To Make CB Bryce Hall Available Prior To Trade Deadline
Hall, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus. In 2022, Hall has appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded no stats. We...
New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams is playing himself toward massive contract
The 2022 season is off to an even greater than anticipated start than most had for New York Jets defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams. Entering his fourth year, playing for a second contract, the former third overall draft selection in 2019 was expected to breakout in a big way. Through the first six games, Williams has gone so far with his dominance to shatter even the loftiest of expectations.
How Yankees’ starter Jameson Taillon plans to approach the Guardians’ lineup in Game 5
The 2022 New York Yankees season depends on Jameson Taillon’s right arm. Despite the image he left on Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, that may not be such a bad thing after all. Yes, he hasn’t started a game in two weeks and...
Empire Sports Media
