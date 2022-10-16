ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhonda Briggins spent much of Election Day in 2020 at an Atlanta polling place handing out water and snacks to encourage voters to stay in an hourslong line to cast their ballots, something her historic Black sorority has done for decades in Georgia. This election, Briggins...
GEORGIA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
WISCONSIN STATE
mypanhandle.com

First-ever meeting between Notre Dame, UNLV set for South Bend

Depending on the perspective, this is either the best time or the worst time for UNLV to travel to South Bend, Ind., to get its first chance to play Notre Dame. On the plus side for the Rebels, the Fighting Irish (3-3) have lost two of their three home games this season, including last week’s 16-14 stunner to Stanford.
SOUTH BEND, IN
mypanhandle.com

Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday. The Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy