As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in...
Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
