Fremont, MI

North Muskegon sweeps Montague in conference volleyball

NORTH MUSKEGON – — North Muskegon got by visiting Montague in three sets on Tuesday evening. North Muskegon won 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Laura Borras led Montague with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Anastasia Trevino had 10 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg chipped in 27 assists with an...
Oakridge slides past Fremont in four sets in volleyball action

The Oakridge volleyball team battled against Fremont for a hard-earned win on Tuesday evening. Fremont kept it tight, but Oakridge won in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 30-29). Haley Seewald led the Eagles with six kills and five aces, while Madison Babinec had 12 kills. Kylee and Gracie Willea threw...
Muskegon Catholic Central falls to Zion Christian in five sets

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team lost to Zion Christian on Tuesday evening in Alliance League action. The Crusaders rallied after going down two sets, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell in five sets, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9. Claire LaVigne led the Crusaders with 15 assists, eight...
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake

MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm

The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup

HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
Jayhawks pull off upset over nationally-ranked Grand Rapids CC

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team stunned Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks broke GRCC’s perfect MCCAA North Conference record in five close sets,19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13). Grand Rapids CC came into the match ranked No. 12 in the nation. Reilly Murphy led the way with...
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off

Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
Whitehall finishes 12th at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals

The Whitehall Vikings girls golf team capped off the 2022 season with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. The two-day meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Whitehall finished the two days at 748....
Salgado, Cruz score goals as Hart shuts out Montague 2-0

The Pirates shut out the Wildcats, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 in two previous meetings earlier this season. The Pirates got their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the Montague back line and pickpocketed a Wildcat defender to get one-on-one with their goalie. Salgado fired a shot into the back of the net with nine minutes left in the half for a 1-0 lead.
Goudreau, Kellogg atop the individual leaderboard at Division 4 golf finals, fourth and fifth overall

Montague junior Mackenzie Goudreau and senior Natalie Kellogg finished in the top two spots among individual qualifiers in the MHSAA Division 4 golf finals this weekend. Among the individual qualifiers, Goudreau finished with a two-day total of 159 and Kellogg finished at 162 for second place. For the entire event, Goudreau and Kellogg finished fourth and fifth overall.
Ludington finishes ninth at Division 3 girls golf finals

The Ludington Orioles girls golf team finished in ninth place in the Division 3 girls’ state finals over the weekend. The meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Ludington ended up with a ninth place finish out of 18...
