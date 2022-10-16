The Pirates shut out the Wildcats, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 in two previous meetings earlier this season. The Pirates got their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the Montague back line and pickpocketed a Wildcat defender to get one-on-one with their goalie. Salgado fired a shot into the back of the net with nine minutes left in the half for a 1-0 lead.

HART, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO