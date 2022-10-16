Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City’s Martini, Volkers take top individual honors at CSAA Conference Championship Meet
KENT CITY–Kent City’s Samuel Martini and Lila Volkers took top individual honors in the boys and girls Central States Conference Championship Meet on Tuesday afternoon in an event held at Kent City High School. Martini finished with a time of 16:40.11 while Volkers finished with a time of...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon sweeps Montague in conference volleyball
NORTH MUSKEGON – — North Muskegon got by visiting Montague in three sets on Tuesday evening. North Muskegon won 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Laura Borras led Montague with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Anastasia Trevino had 10 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg chipped in 27 assists with an...
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge slides past Fremont in four sets in volleyball action
The Oakridge volleyball team battled against Fremont for a hard-earned win on Tuesday evening. Fremont kept it tight, but Oakridge won in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 30-29). Haley Seewald led the Eagles with six kills and five aces, while Madison Babinec had 12 kills. Kylee and Gracie Willea threw...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic Central falls to Zion Christian in five sets
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team lost to Zion Christian on Tuesday evening in Alliance League action. The Crusaders rallied after going down two sets, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell in five sets, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9. Claire LaVigne led the Crusaders with 15 assists, eight...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake falls to Hamilton in four sets in Tuesday volleyball action
The Spring Lake volleyball team took a hard loss to Hamilton in the second round of OK Conference-Blue Tournament action on Tuesday evening. The Lakers lost in four close sets (25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 19-25). Kalli Lewkowski led with 12 kills and three blocks. Ella Andree threw in 18 digs and...
localsportsjournal.com
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake
MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm
The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup
HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks pull off upset over nationally-ranked Grand Rapids CC
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team stunned Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks broke GRCC’s perfect MCCAA North Conference record in five close sets,19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13). Grand Rapids CC came into the match ranked No. 12 in the nation. Reilly Murphy led the way with...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake gets 4-1 win over Coopersville, advances to district finals against Reeths-Puffer
The Spring Lake boys soccer team topped Coopersville 4-1 in the Division 2 district semifinal match on Monday evening. Isaac Rudd, Will Rudd, Conrad Bush and Reese Robson each netted a goal for the Lakers. Spring Lake (11-7-1) will be back at Coopersville to face Reeths-Puffer at 6 p.m. Thursday...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off
Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores earns three points at MHSAA Division 2 tennis state finals
It had been 20 years since the Mona Shores Sailors boys’ tennis team qualified as a team for the MHSAA state finals. That drought ended on Saturday at the Midland Tennis Center. The Sailors punched their ticket to this year’s finals with a third place at the regional tournament...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall finishes 12th at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals
The Whitehall Vikings girls golf team capped off the 2022 season with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. The two-day meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Whitehall finished the two days at 748....
localsportsjournal.com
Salgado, Cruz score goals as Hart shuts out Montague 2-0
The Pirates shut out the Wildcats, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 in two previous meetings earlier this season. The Pirates got their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the Montague back line and pickpocketed a Wildcat defender to get one-on-one with their goalie. Salgado fired a shot into the back of the net with nine minutes left in the half for a 1-0 lead.
localsportsjournal.com
Goudreau, Kellogg atop the individual leaderboard at Division 4 golf finals, fourth and fifth overall
Montague junior Mackenzie Goudreau and senior Natalie Kellogg finished in the top two spots among individual qualifiers in the MHSAA Division 4 golf finals this weekend. Among the individual qualifiers, Goudreau finished with a two-day total of 159 and Kellogg finished at 162 for second place. For the entire event, Goudreau and Kellogg finished fourth and fifth overall.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington finishes ninth at Division 3 girls golf finals
The Ludington Orioles girls golf team finished in ninth place in the Division 3 girls’ state finals over the weekend. The meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Ludington ended up with a ninth place finish out of 18...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
North Muskegon mayor faces challenger in November election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – North Muskegon’s mayor is facing a challenge for her seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Sabrina Freeman, who has been mayor since 2019, is facing a challenge from Christopher Nance. The mayor position is nonpartisan. Freeman previously was mayor of North Muskegon from...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Comments / 0