Atlanta police officer who revived lifeless 4-month-old baby given award for heroism

ATLANTA — A desperate mother trying to save her baby who wasn’t breathing ran to an Atlanta police officer for help.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston shared how the officer was honored on Tuesday for saving the boy’s life.

Officer Robert Oden, a member of Atlanta SWAT, happened to be at the right place at the right time.

A frantic mother holding her lifeless 4-month-old had run to officer Oden for help — her little boy wasn’t breathing. Oden jumped into action.

“It’s just one of those days, you never know what could happen when you’re out there patrolling,” Oden said.

Oden gave the baby CPR and he started breathing again. Medics arrived shortly after and the boy was rushed to the hospital.

“I reach out and call them at least once a week, and when I try to meet up with them I can, he’s doing great,” Oden said.

Oden was honored with the Meritorious Service award during the 18th annual Atlanta Police Foundation’s “Crime is Toast” ceremony, when about 30 officers and civilians are given awards for heroism and commitment to Atlanta.

“Acts of heroism, acts of compassion — this is the Atlanta Police Department,” said one officer.

Officer David Rodgers received the Purple Heart award. He was shot six times while trying to take down a suspect. Kelsey Craddock was the Officer of the Year.

Mayor Andre Dickens said these men and women represent what it means to be an Atlanta officer.

“This is the type of care that every single police officer of the Atlanta police officer has for the members of this community,” Dickens said.

Detective Will Johnson received the Medal of Honor award, when he jumped into action and saved the life of the officer who was shot six times.

©2022 Cox Media Group