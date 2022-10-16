Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup
HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington gets by Whitehall in three sets in WMC Lakes volleyball
Ludington didn’t record many aces Tuesday night against Whitehall, but still managed to do enough to come away from the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls volleyball match with a 3-0 victory. All three sets were close, with the Orioles pulling out a 25-22 win in the first, 25-18...
localsportsjournal.com
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake
MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee gets last-minute goal to beat Shelby 1-0
Both teams had to battle the wind that gusted to over 40 miles per hour at times during the game, as well as a persistent rain, and neither could gain an edge on the other for a good part of the night. The Chippewas, though, finally broke through for the...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm
The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic Central falls to Zion Christian in five sets
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team lost to Zion Christian on Tuesday evening in Alliance League action. The Crusaders rallied after going down two sets, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell in five sets, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9. Claire LaVigne led the Crusaders with 15 assists, eight...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks pull off upset over nationally-ranked Grand Rapids CC
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team stunned Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks broke GRCC’s perfect MCCAA North Conference record in five close sets,19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13). Grand Rapids CC came into the match ranked No. 12 in the nation. Reilly Murphy led the way with...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake gets 4-1 win over Coopersville, advances to district finals against Reeths-Puffer
The Spring Lake boys soccer team topped Coopersville 4-1 in the Division 2 district semifinal match on Monday evening. Isaac Rudd, Will Rudd, Conrad Bush and Reese Robson each netted a goal for the Lakers. Spring Lake (11-7-1) will be back at Coopersville to face Reeths-Puffer at 6 p.m. Thursday...
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central boys, girls finish in third place at Alliance League Conference Championship Cross County Meet
The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders boys and girls cross country teams each finished in the third positions at the Alliance League Conference Championship Cross Country meet on Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at Muskegon Catholic Central High School. Wyoming Potter’s House took the top spot in the boys division...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall finishes 12th at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals
The Whitehall Vikings girls golf team capped off the 2022 season with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. The two-day meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Whitehall finished the two days at 748....
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven finishes tennis season with first appearance at MHSAA state tennis finals in 12 years
Maybe the dream didn’t end like they wanted it to, but the Grand Haven Buccaneers could still smile after the final match was completed at the MHSAA Division 1 state boys tennis finals on Saturday at Hope College’s Etheridge Tennis Complex in Holland. Yes, the Bucs finished with...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off
Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
Comments / 0