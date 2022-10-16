Read full article on original website
Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
Kawhi Leonard does not watch basketball.
Jayson Tatum’s Dominance vs. 76ers Fueled by Warriors
The Sixers-Celtics opener might've meant more to Jayson Tatum more than anybody.
WVNT-TV
Mazzulla is ready to make NBA regular season head coaching debut
Joe Mazzulla will lace up his shoes for a regular season game as an NBA head coach for the first time Tuesday. “You definitely have moments of gratitude. You definitely have moments of, like, it’s special to be here,” Mazzulla told reporters Monday. “You have to take those moments in.”
WVNT-TV
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in...
WVNT-TV
Yanks’ Cole available in ‘pen for ALDS Game 5, could close
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night’s rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days’ rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
