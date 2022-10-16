Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup
HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
localsportsjournal.com
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake
MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake falls to Hamilton in four sets in Tuesday volleyball action
The Spring Lake volleyball team took a hard loss to Hamilton in the second round of OK Conference-Blue Tournament action on Tuesday evening. The Lakers lost in four close sets (25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 19-25). Kalli Lewkowski led with 12 kills and three blocks. Ella Andree threw in 18 digs and...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm
The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks pull off upset over nationally-ranked Grand Rapids CC
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team stunned Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks broke GRCC’s perfect MCCAA North Conference record in five close sets,19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13). Grand Rapids CC came into the match ranked No. 12 in the nation. Reilly Murphy led the way with...
localsportsjournal.com
Salgado, Cruz score goals as Hart shuts out Montague 2-0
The Pirates shut out the Wildcats, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 in two previous meetings earlier this season. The Pirates got their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the Montague back line and pickpocketed a Wildcat defender to get one-on-one with their goalie. Salgado fired a shot into the back of the net with nine minutes left in the half for a 1-0 lead.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington gets by Whitehall in three sets in WMC Lakes volleyball
Ludington didn’t record many aces Tuesday night against Whitehall, but still managed to do enough to come away from the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls volleyball match with a 3-0 victory. All three sets were close, with the Orioles pulling out a 25-22 win in the first, 25-18...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven finishes tennis season with first appearance at MHSAA state tennis finals in 12 years
Maybe the dream didn’t end like they wanted it to, but the Grand Haven Buccaneers could still smile after the final match was completed at the MHSAA Division 1 state boys tennis finals on Saturday at Hope College’s Etheridge Tennis Complex in Holland. Yes, the Bucs finished with...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores earns three points at MHSAA Division 2 tennis state finals
It had been 20 years since the Mona Shores Sailors boys’ tennis team qualified as a team for the MHSAA state finals. That drought ended on Saturday at the Midland Tennis Center. The Sailors punched their ticket to this year’s finals with a third place at the regional tournament...
localsportsjournal.com
Goudreau, Kellogg atop the individual leaderboard at Division 4 golf finals, fourth and fifth overall
Montague junior Mackenzie Goudreau and senior Natalie Kellogg finished in the top two spots among individual qualifiers in the MHSAA Division 4 golf finals this weekend. Among the individual qualifiers, Goudreau finished with a two-day total of 159 and Kellogg finished at 162 for second place. For the entire event, Goudreau and Kellogg finished fourth and fifth overall.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee gets last-minute goal to beat Shelby 1-0
Both teams had to battle the wind that gusted to over 40 miles per hour at times during the game, as well as a persistent rain, and neither could gain an edge on the other for a good part of the night. The Chippewas, though, finally broke through for the...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off
Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
oceanacountypress.com
Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
Governor hopeful Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates campaign at rally in Muskegon
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally in Muskegon.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
