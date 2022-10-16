ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup

HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake

MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm

The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks pull off upset over nationally-ranked Grand Rapids CC

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team stunned Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks broke GRCC’s perfect MCCAA North Conference record in five close sets,19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13). Grand Rapids CC came into the match ranked No. 12 in the nation. Reilly Murphy led the way with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Salgado, Cruz score goals as Hart shuts out Montague 2-0

The Pirates shut out the Wildcats, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 in two previous meetings earlier this season. The Pirates got their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the Montague back line and pickpocketed a Wildcat defender to get one-on-one with their goalie. Salgado fired a shot into the back of the net with nine minutes left in the half for a 1-0 lead.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington gets by Whitehall in three sets in WMC Lakes volleyball

Ludington didn’t record many aces Tuesday night against Whitehall, but still managed to do enough to come away from the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls volleyball match with a 3-0 victory. All three sets were close, with the Orioles pulling out a 25-22 win in the first, 25-18...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Goudreau, Kellogg atop the individual leaderboard at Division 4 golf finals, fourth and fifth overall

Montague junior Mackenzie Goudreau and senior Natalie Kellogg finished in the top two spots among individual qualifiers in the MHSAA Division 4 golf finals this weekend. Among the individual qualifiers, Goudreau finished with a two-day total of 159 and Kellogg finished at 162 for second place. For the entire event, Goudreau and Kellogg finished fourth and fifth overall.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee gets last-minute goal to beat Shelby 1-0

Both teams had to battle the wind that gusted to over 40 miles per hour at times during the game, as well as a persistent rain, and neither could gain an edge on the other for a good part of the night. The Chippewas, though, finally broke through for the...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off

Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
WHITEHALL, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
MUSKEGON, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE

