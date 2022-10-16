ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Roundup: Police probe shooting in Ventura, assault in Oxnard, homeless drop-offs

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Police probe shooting; no injuries reported

Ventura police are investigating a shooting in the Montalvo neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 2:18 p.m. near Peacock Avenue and Whippoorwill Street and located the crime scene but not a victim or suspect, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Police said they eventually found the victim who was driving in the area when a person fired multiple shots at the vehicle. The driver was not injured, police said.

Cmdr. Mike Brown said Sunday that the shots were fired from a passing SUV. He had not other details on the vehicle.

Brown said detectives would continue to follow-up on the incident. Anyone with additional information can call Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.

Police: Woman assaulted, cash taken

A woman suffered an injury to the head and had cash stolen late Sunday night as she walked in the La Colonia neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers were called to St. John's Regional Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on a report of woman who had been assaulted about an hour earlier in the 400 block of Cooper Road, police Cmdr. Sharon Giles said.

The woman told police she had been walking to a market when she was struck over the head and about $200 was taken from her. The victim did not see or hear anyone at the time of the assault, police said.

When the woman regained consciousness, she called a family member who took her to the hospital. Officers found the victim there where she was being treated for a large laceration on her head, Giles said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Oxnard police at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.

Officers look into reports of homeless drop-offs

Ventura police are investigating recent reports that homeless people from elsewhere are being dropped in the city.

Cmdr. Mike Brown said Sunday the department takes seriously such allegations and while officers are checking into them none had been confirmed. He did not know Sunday when police first learned of the apparent incidents.

Reports on social media dating to late September suggest that vans may have dropped groups of people in different neighborhoods across Ventura: the west side, Pierpont and near Plaza Park.

Brown said the agency's patrol task force, which works with the city's homeless population and has ties to social services for them, is looking into the situation.

"We are actively looking into this matter to see if this is true," he said.

Anyone with information, may call Ventura police at 805-339-4400

Comments / 11

Zola Kelley
3d ago

well they need look in are garage I live apartment complex they where making them self at home putting tents up.never seen them before

Reply
2
 

