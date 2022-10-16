Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
GV Wire
Fresno’s ‘Stumpdog’ Races Into National BMX Hall of Fame
A Fresno area BMX racing legend is headed to the sport’s National Hall of Fame. Randy “Stumpdog” Stumpfhauser, 45, will be inducted at the National BMX Hall of Fame and Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Stumpfhauser, who was born in Fresno and raced out...
GV Wire
After 60 Years, Time to Honor Fresno Birthplace of National Farmworkers Union
It has been 60 years since the formation of the most successful farmworker union in U.S. history. On September 30, 1962 Cesar Chavez, Gilbert Padilla, and Dolores Huerta gathered about 250 farmworkers in Fresno for the inaugural convention of the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), now the United Farm Workers.
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – A.G. Bonta Tells Fresno To Halt Industrial Rezone, Squaw Valley, Fresno PD Receives $500K Grant, Sang Family Donates 2.5M to CRMC
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the following topics:. -California Attorney General Rob Bonta tells the city of Fresno to halt an industrial rezone in southwest Fresno. -Fresno Supervisors tell feds: Squaw Valley wants to keep its name. -Fresno Police Department receives $500,000 grant for traffic safety.
GV Wire
Notorious Pedophile on Trial for Kidnapping Fresno Girl Dies
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old Fresno girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he...
GV Wire
At Fresno School Safety Event, Experts Weigh in on Student Cellphone Debate
Letting students keep their cellphones during classes is no guarantee of their safety in the event of a violent event like a school shooting, a school safety expert and Fresno County’s district attorney agreed Monday at a school safety event in downtown Fresno. John Van Dreal, the retired director...
GV Wire
Fresno Suspect in 3 School Shooting Threat Calls Arrested
A 23-year-old Fresno man was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple phone threats about shootings at Bullard, Edison, and Fresno high schools on Monday. Police said the suspect, Jose Luis Casteneda, attempted to conceal his identity and phone information, but detectives were able to identify him. He was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the area of Dakota and Hughes avenues and booked in Fresno County Jail on three felony counts of making criminal threats.
GV Wire
Hotly Contested Valley Race Draws Former VP Mike Pence to Fresno
Former vice president Mike Pence stumped for Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, at a fundraising event in Fresno Monday morning. Winning kitchen table issues such as the economy and public safety will return Valadao to Washington, Pence said. Valadao is being challenged by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the Valley’s 22nd...
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
GV Wire
GV Wire Poll: Who are Clovis Voters Favoring for 3 Council Seats?
A poll conducted by GV Wire finds Clovis voters prefer incumbent Drew Bessinger, former police chief Matt Basgall, and GOP organizer Diane Pearce in the upcoming City Council election. Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters in the city — 73,000 at last count. Votes must be turned in...
GV Wire
Teen Made Social Media Threats. What Fresno Deputies Found in His Backpack.
A school shooting in Tranquillity may have been prevented last week when community members reported social media messages by a local student who was threatening violence at the school. The 15-year-old Tranqullity High student reportedly was upset after being involved in a fight on campus. Community members reported the social...
GV Wire
DA Smittcamp: ‘I Will File as Many Murder Cases Against Drug Dealers as I Can’
With fentanyl killing Americans in alarming numbers, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp is pursuing justice for victims with an iron fist. On Tuesday, Smittcamp’s office filed murder charges against Cassidy Mairie Gonzalez, 21, who allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills that killed Jade Alexandra Dreith in January. “This is murder...
