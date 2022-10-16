ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Fresno’s ‘Stumpdog’ Races Into National BMX Hall of Fame

A Fresno area BMX racing legend is headed to the sport’s National Hall of Fame. Randy “Stumpdog” Stumpfhauser, 45, will be inducted at the National BMX Hall of Fame and Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Stumpfhauser, who was born in Fresno and raced out...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

After 60 Years, Time to Honor Fresno Birthplace of National Farmworkers Union

It has been 60 years since the formation of the most successful farmworker union in U.S. history. On September 30, 1962 Cesar Chavez, Gilbert Padilla, and Dolores Huerta gathered about 250 farmworkers in Fresno for the inaugural convention of the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), now the United Farm Workers.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – A.G. Bonta Tells Fresno To Halt Industrial Rezone, Squaw Valley, Fresno PD Receives $500K Grant, Sang Family Donates 2.5M to CRMC

In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the following topics:. -California Attorney General Rob Bonta tells the city of Fresno to halt an industrial rezone in southwest Fresno. -Fresno Supervisors tell feds: Squaw Valley wants to keep its name. -Fresno Police Department receives $500,000 grant for traffic safety.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Notorious Pedophile on Trial for Kidnapping Fresno Girl Dies

A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old Fresno girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Suspect in 3 School Shooting Threat Calls Arrested

A 23-year-old Fresno man was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple phone threats about shootings at Bullard, Edison, and Fresno high schools on Monday. Police said the suspect, Jose Luis Casteneda, attempted to conceal his identity and phone information, but detectives were able to identify him. He was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the area of Dakota and Hughes avenues and booked in Fresno County Jail on three felony counts of making criminal threats.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Hotly Contested Valley Race Draws Former VP Mike Pence to Fresno

Former vice president Mike Pence stumped for Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, at a fundraising event in Fresno Monday morning. Winning kitchen table issues such as the economy and public safety will return Valadao to Washington, Pence said. Valadao is being challenged by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the Valley’s 22nd...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

GV Wire Poll: Who are Clovis Voters Favoring for 3 Council Seats?

A poll conducted by GV Wire finds Clovis voters prefer incumbent Drew Bessinger, former police chief Matt Basgall, and GOP organizer Diane Pearce in the upcoming City Council election. Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters in the city — 73,000 at last count. Votes must be turned in...
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy