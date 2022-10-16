A 23-year-old Fresno man was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple phone threats about shootings at Bullard, Edison, and Fresno high schools on Monday. Police said the suspect, Jose Luis Casteneda, attempted to conceal his identity and phone information, but detectives were able to identify him. He was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the area of Dakota and Hughes avenues and booked in Fresno County Jail on three felony counts of making criminal threats.

FRESNO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO