For the final time this season, Tennessee will step out of conference play this week when it hosts UT Martin for homecoming on Saturday. After that it’ll be right back into conference play for the third-ranked Vols, who will end an October that has started with wins at LSU and against Alabama by hosting border rival Kentucky. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for its games on October 29, and Kentucky-Tennessee will be played in the dark of night, tabbed for a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO