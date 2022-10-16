ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee kickoff time announced

In 12 days, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will play in Neyland Stadium against rival Tennessee, now the third-ranked team in college football. Energy will be high as the very-likely-undefeated Volunteers welcome Kentucky to Knoxville with intentions of keeping the Vols’ national championship hopes alive, while the good guys in blue (road whites, actually) hope to spoil all of the fun and keep the Cats’ dreams of a special season intact.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven

Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Tennessee’s game against Kentucky

For the final time this season, Tennessee will step out of conference play this week when it hosts UT Martin for homecoming on Saturday. After that it’ll be right back into conference play for the third-ranked Vols, who will end an October that has started with wins at LSU and against Alabama by hosting border rival Kentucky. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for its games on October 29, and Kentucky-Tennessee will be played in the dark of night, tabbed for a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN

