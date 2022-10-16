ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Final round of Rebuild Illinois grants, totaling $250 million, released

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The final $250 million in Rebuild Illinois grants, which have funded a variety of local projects across Illinois, have been released by the state.

Maria Castaneda of the Illinois Department of Transportation said money from the Rebuild Illinois program has paid for many road, bridge and mass transit improvements.

It may now go toward a variety of other projects.

“Investments could include modernizing broadband at universities and communities, airports, river ports, state parks and health care institutions,” Castaneda said.

Castaneda said the Rebuild Illinois program has provided about $1.5 billion dollars to communities across the state for a variety of transportation and infrastructure improvements.

Some of the money has also been spent on improvements to state residential facilities, as well as a variety of local small business innovation hubs.

