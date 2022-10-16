Read full article on original website
theashlandchronicle.com
A Carpetbagger Comes to Town
There’s a new guy in town running for city council, Bob Kaplan. By all accounts he’s smart and likeable. He’s got a great resume, a winning smile, and a real gift for gab. He involved himself in local civic and political action groups when he moved here three years ago, and now he’s thinks he’s ready for city council. The question is: is he the right choice for that position this year?
theashlandchronicle.com
Why I support Ashland Parks and Will Vote Yes on 210 and 211
Let’s start with 210. It rightly gives authority to the city manager over day in, day out staff management as opposed to the elected parks commission. It’s not a power grab, it’s proper procedure. As Mayor of Ashland I have no authority over staff. I don’t speak...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
theashlandchronicle.com
October 18, 2022
The autumn always makes me feel nostalgic. The photo above was taken years ago when we had a blazing display of fall foliage in Talent and a colorful harvest parade to match. This year one... Press Release. 18 Oct 2022. 0. Climate Change and the Natural World: Impacts on Forest...
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KDRV
Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
jacksoncountyor.org
Property Tax Statements
It’s that time of year again when property tax statements start showing up in mailboxes across Jackson County. From questions about your statement to where and how you can pay your taxes, here are some resources on our website to help guide you. When are my taxes due?. November...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
KTVL
One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow
WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
KTVL
Medford woman sues Providence, alleging she was forced out of dying daughter's room
MEDFORD — A woman filed a lawsuit on Oct. 17 against the Providence Medford Medical Center seeking a maximum of $610,376.89 in damages after she was allegedly removed from her daughter's hospital room, reportedly for complaining about her care. Medford resident Stacey Powers claims that on Oct. 18, 2020,...
KTVL
Medford man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping, strangling her
MEDFORD — A Medford man will be arraigned in court Monday, Oct. 17 following an incident in which he reportedly broke into a woman's home, attacked, strangled and kidnapped her. Police records state that 47-year-old Mark Allen Atkins was arrested on Oct. 14 and lodged in the Jackson County...
