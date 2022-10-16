ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theashlandchronicle.com

A Carpetbagger Comes to Town

There’s a new guy in town running for city council, Bob Kaplan. By all accounts he’s smart and likeable. He’s got a great resume, a winning smile, and a real gift for gab. He involved himself in local civic and political action groups when he moved here three years ago, and now he’s thinks he’s ready for city council. The question is: is he the right choice for that position this year?
ASHLAND, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Why I support Ashland Parks and Will Vote Yes on 210 and 211

Let’s start with 210. It rightly gives authority to the city manager over day in, day out staff management as opposed to the elected parks commission. It’s not a power grab, it’s proper procedure. As Mayor of Ashland I have no authority over staff. I don’t speak...
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

October 18, 2022

The autumn always makes me feel nostalgic. The photo above was taken years ago when we had a blazing display of fall foliage in Talent and a colorful harvest parade to match. This year one... Press Release. 18 Oct 2022. 0. Climate Change and the Natural World: Impacts on Forest...
ASHLAND, OR
KGW

Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Klamath Alerts

WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location

Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
GRANTS PASS, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Property Tax Statements

It’s that time of year again when property tax statements start showing up in mailboxes across Jackson County. From questions about your statement to where and how you can pay your taxes, here are some resources on our website to help guide you. When are my taxes due?. November...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow

WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

