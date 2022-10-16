ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers.

The University of Mississippi had three 100-yard rushers and had 449 yards overall against Auburn University in a 48-34 victory, AL.com reported. But a fourth-quarter run by an overzealous fan showed there was some good tackling on the field, too.

The incident came as Ole Miss led 41-34 with 8:24 to play, Saturday Down South reported. The Rebels were beginning a drive that ultimately led to the game’s final score, a 41-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Junkins.

That’s when the fan took off. Initial camera angles made it look as if the man was streaking, but a closer shot revealed he was fully clothed, USA Today reported.

That’s a good thing -- for the fans and the novice runner, who absorbed a hard tackle.

There is a good chance the fan will be banned from future events at the stadium.

It is the latest instance of fans running onto the field during games.

On Oct. 9, a youth was tackled hard by a security guard at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, during an NFL game between the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press reported.

The incident comes after a man was tackled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field during an Oct. 3 NFL game between Los Angeles and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ESPN reported. The man filed a police report against Wagner.

