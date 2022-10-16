MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.

MADISON, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO