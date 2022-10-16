Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted
BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on police serving eviction notice
SPRINGFIELD – A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Police accountability law plays big role in Bristol investigation on two slain officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s been just five days since the tragedy in Bristol, and already, we’ve seen body camera video, a report by the Office of the Inspector General, and cause of death information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. So what has contributed to this expedited flow of information?
sheltonherald.com
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
Hartford man gets 3 years for stealing 50 guns from South Windsor warehouse
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Hartford man will spend 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing firearms last year from a South Windsor warehouse, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Shameik Camara was accused of stealing a shipment of 50 pistols from a R&L Carriers warehouse […]
Bodycam shows hurt Connecticut officer shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer’s bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. “Shots fired,...
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
fox61.com
'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents
MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
Black bear attacks 10-year-old boy in Connecticut backyard
The 250-pound animal wandered into a residential backyard on Sunday.
