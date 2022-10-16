Read full article on original website
Opinion | Did firings at Shelby County D.A.’s office create unnecessary chaos? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been plenty of fallout from the abrupt dismissal of several employees by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. In all, seven assistant DAs were let go, along with two investigators. Meanwhile, Mulroy is bringing in several new prosecutors – hires he says will bring...
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commission sets goals for county clerk’s office at commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sees Monday’s county commission meeting as a step forward after commissioners laid out a set of goals for her and her office. The resolution asks Halbert to replace and repair damaged kiosks, hire needed positions, make a job study to...
County Clerk blames delay in Riverdale office opening on hiring process
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to hold Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert to a set of specific goals including bringing all facilities to code, automating the clerk’s office, opening the Riverdale location by the end of this month, and hiring more employees. However, the subject of hiring turned the session into a […]
actionnews5.com
City Council: Resolution fails for national search to find next MLGW CEO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More discussion took place on Tuesday about who will lead the country’s largest publicly-owned utility company. Some Memphis City Council members are at odds with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on whether to conduct a nationwide search for Memphis Light Gas and Water’s next CEO.
actionnews5.com
Where to go for early voting in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission. Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations among several on the list.
localmemphis.com
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
actionnews5.com
Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission. On the ballot in Tennessee, voters will find the race for governor, state senate, state house and representatives for the United States House. There will also be four amendments on this year’s election for the state...
Problems at clerk office could delay opening of new office on Riverdale
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Another problem for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. A new clerk’s office on Riverdale Road is expected to be open by the end of the month. But that might be delayed. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s office said there have been problems between Shelby...
Frank Johnson appointed to Memphis-Shelby County Schools board
Frank Johnson, a community activist and former educator, will represent District 7 on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board for the next two years, commissioners decided Monday.The Shelby County Commission chose Johnson to replace longtime board member Miska Clay Bibbs, who left the board in August after winning election to the commission. Clay Bibbs had represented District 7’s southeast Memphis neighborhoods including Parkway Village and Oakhaven since 2014. Johnson is a South Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Cleotha Henderson waives preliminary hearings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the case will now go back to a grand jury. If Henderson is indicted, the case will then move to criminal court. Henderson is...
localmemphis.com
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
desotocountynews.com
Entergy to open new service center in Nesbit
Entergy Mississippi will celebrate the opening of its new service center in DeSoto County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the location, 2390 Highway 51 North in Nesbit. The facility will serve as its hub for customer service, distribution operations and storm response...
actionnews5.com
Man charged in pastor murder will face grand jury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge upheld the charges against the man accused of carjacking and killing Memphis pastor Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. “Instead of running up the drive, he could have run down the street away from these people. But he didn’t,” said Judge Karen Massey. Eduard Rodriguez...
State report shows more children in Tennessee being arrested for gun crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State of Tennessee internal documents obtained by FOX13 reveals Memphis crime statistics. The reports show 1,324 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2020. In 2021 there were 2,023 guns stolen from vehicles resulting in a 52.8 percent increase. The reports show 3,865 guns were seized in...
Group steps up to help church cited for illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After seeing a WREG story about illegal dumping at a Raleigh church, one group that works with felony offenders wants to help. Those with Egypt Baptist Church say they’re doing all they can to handle the problem but they can’t seem to get things under control and it’s not their garbage. However, people […]
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect’s case moves to grand jury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. That means a grand jury will now consider the charges against Cleotha Abston-Henderson. If indicted, the case will move to criminal court. Abston-Henderson is being held without bond […]
actionnews5.com
Witnesses expected in court for deadly shooting rampage case against Ezekiel Kelly
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the deadly shooting spree last month will appear before a Shelby County judge once again Tuesday. Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case. Shelby County prosecutors say we can expect to hear from...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
South Memphis residents may face danger from chemical, EPA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning South Memphis residents about a dangerous chemical polluting the air and potentially causing cancer. Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department had a public meeting to discuss solutions. The EPA is reaching out to hundreds of South Memphis residents about a chemical used at Sterilization Services of […]
