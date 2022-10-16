This extraordinary estate provides the most luxurious of lakefront lifestyles at the lake. The oversized lot offers privacy with a gentle driveway and stunning main channel views. Over 195 ft. of water frontage set the stage for this custom home and the multitude of amenities that lie between its prestigious neighborhood. Main floor living has an open floor plan throughout the dining and living room with a gourmet kitchen that is ideal for any culinary enthusiast, featuring expansive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom-built cabinets, and a large hidden pantry. With 6 bedrooms, 5 of which are suites, there is room for all of your guests. An abundance of features such as heated floors on the lower level, central vac, heated pool, a 3-car garage, a 4th garage off the cart path, and a 3-well dock with a boat, jet ski hoists & swim-up platform. Relax and enjoy sitting poolside or on the spacious covered deck with breathtaking water views at every turn. This is truly the pinnacle of lakefront living.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO