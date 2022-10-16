ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Mizzou football refocused and reengaged coming out of bye week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team will host Vanderbilt on Saturday for homecoming, following a much-needed bye week. You can watch extended highlights from Tuesday's practice in the video player below. https://youtu.be/gckmSf_1vUQ. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the bye week came at a good time for the group from...
COLUMBIA, MO
College Football News

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Vanderbilt vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Vanderbilt (3-4), Missouri (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri shows out in MSHSAA golf state championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri girls golf programs came away with multiple top spots in Tuesday's MSHSAA state championships. In class one action, New Bloomfield placed sixth overall in the team scores. Dixie Moss claimed the top spot individually for the Lady Wildcats, with a third place finish. In class two,...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Fayette’s Allen-Jackman wins Week 8 SZFF play of the week

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Fayette's Chase Allen-Jackman is our Week 8 SportsZone Football Friday play of the week winner. You can watch the play in the video player above. Up next - the Falcons travel to meet Tolton in the final game of the regular season on Friday at 7 p.m.
FAYETTE, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
COLUMBIA, MO
speedonthewater.com

Performance Boat Center Fall Fun Run Among The ‘Best Ones Yet’

Once a casual, maybe even stealthy event signaling the end of the Lake of the Ozarks boating season, Performance Boat Center’s Fall Fun Run has officially blown up. Last year’s happening on the Central Missouri waterway saw a 54-boat mix—a few boats up from the 2020 event total—of high-performance catamarans, center consoles and V-bottom sportboats.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List

Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
ROCHEPORT, MO
lakeexpo.com

191 Stonebridge Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

This extraordinary estate provides the most luxurious of lakefront lifestyles at the lake. The oversized lot offers privacy with a gentle driveway and stunning main channel views. Over 195 ft. of water frontage set the stage for this custom home and the multitude of amenities that lie between its prestigious neighborhood. Main floor living has an open floor plan throughout the dining and living room with a gourmet kitchen that is ideal for any culinary enthusiast, featuring expansive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom-built cabinets, and a large hidden pantry. With 6 bedrooms, 5 of which are suites, there is room for all of your guests. An abundance of features such as heated floors on the lower level, central vac, heated pool, a 3-car garage, a 4th garage off the cart path, and a 3-well dock with a boat, jet ski hoists & swim-up platform. Relax and enjoy sitting poolside or on the spacious covered deck with breathtaking water views at every turn. This is truly the pinnacle of lakefront living.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy