Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 21-31: Annual Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door restaurants
BEDFORD, NH – Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, NH, and Salem, NH will be hosting their annual Wicked Scary Week from October 21-31, 2022. Wicked Scary Week is a fundraiser benefitting FEEDNH.org. If you love the fun of the Halloween season, you’ll enjoy the restaurants’ spooky décor, Wicked Scary Prix Fixe lunch and dinner menus, and tasting the Supernatural Sangria & Founders Porter Draft! Anytime a mortal orders off the special lunch and dinner menu, a five-dollar donation will be made to FEEDNH.org, the Great NH Restaurants’ Charitable Trust. (Copper Door regular menus are also available.)
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Illumination dogged by some visitors
Thank you, Kerrie Bates, for your hard work and that of the team’s efforts to make Illumination a success. Judging by the amount of people that attended, I would say that it is very popular. One request: Participants, please leave your dogs at home. Don’t get me wrong. I...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Humane Group looking for homes for furry friends
IPSWICH — The Ipswich Humane Group (IHG) is looking for volunteers and fosters for their six feline residents. Nora Clark, president of IHG, is inviting volunteers and fosters to fill out an application online at ipswichhumanegroup.org. IHG is a non-profit group founded in 1982 that assists Ipswich Animal Control...
thelocalne.ws
Whittier Tech to host open house for prospective students
HAVERHILL – Whittier Tech will host an open house for prospective students across Essex County in November. The event at the regional high school is for eighth graders and their families. Those seeking to attend can take part in informational workshops and presentations. Topics include how to apply to...
thelocalne.ws
Not a long road to this antiques show
ROWLEY — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Antiques Appraisal Night is back in town. The event will be hosted at the Rowley Public Library on Main Street. Bob Cianfrocca, owner of Salt Marsh Antiques of Rowley, is the guest appraiser. Admission is free, but donations of $5...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
thelocalne.ws
Peter Townsend obituary
Peter M. Townsend, 77, husband of Robin D. Petersen of Back Bay Farm, Candlewood Road, Ipswich, died at home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 following his long illness. Born in New York City on July 31, 1945 he was the only child of late Edward and Yvette (LaRoux) Townsend. Pete...
Boston company turning recycled chopsticks into furniture
BOSTON - Elaine Chow is the owner of a very interesting business venture called ChopValue Boston."I grew up in a household that used chopsticks all the time. My mother was the type of mother that never threw anything away. So, we had the reusable chopsticks at home," she told WBZ-TV.So, get this - they collect thousands of recycled chopsticks from about 100 area restaurants."Every week we are bringing in about 900 pounds reliably. That's about 150,000 chopsticks," she said.Then Elaine and her team turn those recycled chopsticks into different pieces of furniture.It starts with sorting all of...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
Berkeley Beacon
Queer Latinx artist sheds light on colonialism, immigration, and xenophobia using the human body
The smell of white sage and the sound of jingling keys filled the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street on Oct. 14 as a Mexico-City-born artist displayed a new performance piece. “Go Back to Where You Came From!” is a performance-lecture piece by Emilio Rojas that investigates the history of colonialism and border trauma while highlighting xenophobia, queerness, and the contamination of interpersonal spaces.
Visit these 12 Halloween towns that aren’t Salem
There's plenty of spooky fun happening across the region. Salem is an indisputable Halloween mecca, with more than half a million visitors descending upon the historic city during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings. However, New England is full of festive towns that host fun October activities and embrace Halloween....
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Kassner makes her pitch to voters
You have a choice on November 8. We are at a pivotal time in our history where each decision, each opportunity, and each step will determine where we are headed. We have a choice on how to grow our economy, care for our people, protect the environment, and protect reproductive freedoms.
NECN
Closing of Century-Old Revere Synagogue Leads Torah on Long Journey to Kenya
When a synagogue in Revere, Massachusetts, closed its doors for the final time in 2019, it was a devastating loss to the last 50 or so families who called the congregation their spiritual home. But the times had changed, the community dwindled and they knew it was time to shut down.
Is Boston experiencing a boom of bookstores? Yes, it is.
“It doesn’t take a brilliant amount of perception to see that Boston needed more bookstores.”. There’s been good news recently for bibliophiles in Boston; a wave of independent bookstores are opening new storefronts around the city. Shop owners, managers, and industry leaders are cheering the development, which comes...
WMUR.com
Video: Giant Pumpkin Regatta paddles down river in Goffstown
VIDEO: The annual Giant Pumpkin Regatta raced down the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. Racers build their boats out of giant gourds and take to the water to see whose can go the fastest. WMUR's Erin Fehlau even joined in on the race this year!
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
