BOSTON - Elaine Chow is the owner of a very interesting business venture called ChopValue Boston."I grew up in a household that used chopsticks all the time. My mother was the type of mother that never threw anything away. So, we had the reusable chopsticks at home," she told WBZ-TV.So, get this - they collect thousands of recycled chopsticks from about 100 area restaurants."Every week we are bringing in about 900 pounds reliably. That's about 150,000 chopsticks," she said.Then Elaine and her team turn those recycled chopsticks into different pieces of furniture.It starts with sorting all of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO