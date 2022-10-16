ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2vtg_0ibV5g5H00

Charlotte County school leaders say all but two of their campuses will be able to resume classes on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post , officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.

Port Charlotte Middle School will "not be available for at least the next several months," the post said. A set of portable buildings are being bused to the campus, but until that point, staff and students will use the virtual Canvas program.

Each student at Port Charlotte Middle will be getting a new iPad with internet connectivity built-in. A schedule for parents to pick up the new devices and further details on the start of virtual instruction will be distributed in the coming days.

The portable buildings at Port Charlotte Middle are due to be set up and ready for in-person instruction on November 1.

All Charlotte County Schools staff are being asked to report to their work sites on Monday, including those at Ainger; PCMS staff will convene at Peace River Elementary's cafeteria.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students

Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New Florida law, Lee County guidelines handcuff mold mitigation businesses

Mold mitigation businesses have deployed trucks that are inundating Southwest Florida roads. Hundreds of them have descended upon the area to clean up properties after Hurricane Ian wrecked the coastal areas Sept. 28. One of the truck drivers made a 5,200-mile round trip from his home in Carlsbad, California, looking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee School For The Arts briefly placed on lockdown, all-clear given

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee School for the Arts went under a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat began circulating, Palmetto Police said. Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler say the threat was spread by word of mouth and social media. It was determined there was no indication of danger to students and the lockdown was lifted.
PALMETTO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local Home Care Agency Announces New Community Liaison

October 18, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton, a local provider of in-home caregiving services, announced today that they have named Ana Guillermo-Santiago as their new Community Liaison. In this role, she will continue developing Home Helpers’ relationships and partnerships within the Manatee County community and promoting the agency’s services. In addition, as a certified facilitator of self-management health programs, she will be providing educational opportunities for seniors in the community.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC Miami

Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control

Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students ready to return to school in Lee County

The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
NORTH PORT, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy