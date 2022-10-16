ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

15 golf cars caught fire on Sanibel

By Mariana Ortiz
 6 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — Approximately 15 golf cars caught on fire at 949 Sand Castle rd in Dunes Golf & Tennis Club Sunday.

At around 4 p.m., residents on Sanibel saw a large black smoke coming from the Dunes.

The Sanibel Fire and Rescue District arrived at the scene and contained the fire. The golf cars were in a paved area, and no structure was affected.

Sanibel Fire crews and Bay County strike team assets will remain on the scene until all hazards are mitigated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

