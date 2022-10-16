Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown not settling for hot start with Illini: 'We can push this way further'
Chase Brown is not content with Illinois’ great start to the 2022 season. Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. Brown’s production in the running game has played a major role in the Fighting Illini having a strong season. Many people in college football did not expect Illinois to be one of the best teams in the B1G with more than 1 month left in the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters, Illinois DC, weighs in on Gabe Jacas' incredible start to Illini career
Ryan Walters seems impressed with Gabe Jacas. The defensive coordinator is just hoping the freshman sticks around Champaign for a while. During his Wednesday press conference, Walters admitted it’s easy to mistake Jacas for an older player and not a true freshman. Walters also has a message ready for NFL scouts who ask about the defender.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022
Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown joins elite group of Power 5 RBs following 6-1 start for Illinois
Chase Brown is playing on another planet right now. The star RB for Illinois leads the nation in rushing entering Week 8 and has already set a career-high with 1,059 yards in 2022. Brown has also been used in the passing attack for the Illini and has 6 offensive touchdowns...
Illinois Basketball: Top 5 Illini targets for 2024 after losing ZZ Clark
Illinois basketball took a hit in recruiting with 2024 point guard ZZ Clark deciding to reopen his recruitment. Recruiting losses are few and far between for the Illini. But even with Clark off the books, Illinois has a chance to put together a great class of 2024. Morez Johnson, a...
Illinois Basketball: Recruiting still strong despite Illini losing ZZ Clark
On Monday, the Illinois basketball program had a hiccup in recruiting, which is something that we are not used to seeing. For much of the past five years, the Illini have been one of the top teams when it comes to recruiting high school athletes. Brad Underwood became the head coach of Illinois, he hired a great coaching staff, most of those coaches departed, he then hired another great coaching staff, and recruiting has stayed consistent throughout.
'Ayo's a rock star': Dosunmu still impacting Illini's recruiting pitch, and not just basketball
CHAMPAIGN — In Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu is among the most popular Illinois basketball players ever following an All-American college career. But his Q rating may now be even higher in his hometown of Chicago. After an NBA All-Rookie season last year, the second-round draft pick begins his second NBA...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates injuries to Illini RBs, expects one player cleared for Week 9
Bret Bielema currently has the Fighting Illini off to an impressive 6-1 start, including five straight wins. The head coach is hoping for some good news before Illinois faces Nebraska in two weeks for win No. 7. That’s probably a 50/50 on the positivity for Illini fans. Reggie Love...
Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak
Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better
Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
Dain Dainja eager to make an impact after two years on sideline: 'My energy is going to be stupid crazy'
CHAMPAIGN — Like most top-100 prospects, Dain Dainja after two years of college probably dreamed of preparing soon for his first NBA game. But that’s not Dainja’s story. His story has had to be one of patience, of discipline, of persistence. Dainja, the No. 91 overall prospect...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois standout ranks first among Power 5 defensive backs in PFF grade
One Illinois cornerback has put the nation on notice with his performance so far this season. Devon Witherspoon has the highest PFF grade among all Power 5 cornerbacks with a grade of 86.9. The junior has been locking down his matchups so far this season and has recorded 21 total...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown nets Rose Bowl honor for big game during Illinois' Week 7 win
Chase Brown might be the most surprising player this year in the B1G this season. The Illinois running back has rushed for over a 1,000 yards so far this season and 4 touchdowns. His accomplishments this season have earned him a big honor from the Rose Bowl, who named him...
saturdaytradition.com
ZZ Clark, brother of Illinois G Skyy Clark, decommits from Fighting Illini
Illinois has lost out on a commitment from a familiar face. ZZ Clark, brother of freshman guard Skyy Clark, announced Monday that he would be decommitting from the University of Illinois. He sent the following note to On3 Sports on Monday. “After further thought and discussion with my family, I...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
