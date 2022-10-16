ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Brown not settling for hot start with Illini: 'We can push this way further'

Chase Brown is not content with Illinois’ great start to the 2022 season. Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. Brown’s production in the running game has played a major role in the Fighting Illini having a strong season. Many people in college football did not expect Illinois to be one of the best teams in the B1G with more than 1 month left in the season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters, Illinois DC, weighs in on Gabe Jacas' incredible start to Illini career

Ryan Walters seems impressed with Gabe Jacas. The defensive coordinator is just hoping the freshman sticks around Champaign for a while. During his Wednesday press conference, Walters admitted it’s easy to mistake Jacas for an older player and not a true freshman. Walters also has a message ready for NFL scouts who ask about the defender.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022

Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Recruiting still strong despite Illini losing ZZ Clark

On Monday, the Illinois basketball program had a hiccup in recruiting, which is something that we are not used to seeing. For much of the past five years, the Illini have been one of the top teams when it comes to recruiting high school athletes. Brad Underwood became the head coach of Illinois, he hired a great coaching staff, most of those coaches departed, he then hired another great coaching staff, and recruiting has stayed consistent throughout.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak

Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better

Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy