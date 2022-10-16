Read full article on original website
Related
Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG
Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
fourfourtwo.com
Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
Ballon d'Or ceremony: Alexia Putellas makes history, Real Madrid men's players take offense and boos for Mbappé?
FC Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas retained the Ballon d'Or Féminin on Monday, the award presented to the best women's player of the last year, becoming the first woman in history to win back-to-back Ballon d'Ors.
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Neymar addresses Barcelona transfer in court after Florentino Perez reveals Real Madrid wanted to buy Brazilian
NEYMAR has taken the stand at his fraud trial in Barcelona after the judge insisted he didn’t give him any privileged treatment by letting him skip the first day of court on Monday. Jose Manuel del Amo Sanchez allowed the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star to leave the courtroom on...
Alexia Putellas Retains Women's Ballon d'Or Award After Spectacular Barcelona Season
Beth Mead finished second in the women's Ballon d'Or after leading England to glory at Euro 2022.
Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or
Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season. Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris. The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final. Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league. Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals. RelatedUSWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five yearsUSWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach
Fabio Carvalho On Stepping Up Following Squad Injuries, An Important Man City Win & Upcoming West Ham Fixture
Following more injuries to key attackers, Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has spoken on the importance of him stepping up, which could start tomorrow night against West Ham United.
Sadio Mane finishes 2nd in 2022 Ballon d'Or
Sadio Mane finishes second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.
ESPN
Ballon d'Or Feminin: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas becomes first woman to win award twice
Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win the award twice since it launched in 2018. Putellas, 28, was named the best women's player in the world at the Monday gala in Paris despite being sidelined since June with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
'He's A Machine' - Jurgen Klopp Full Of Darwin Nunez Praise Ahead Of West Ham Clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez's impact and work ethic since his move from Benfica back in the summer.
Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details
Tonight, the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony takes place in Paris. Below you can find the details of where to watch.
Yardbarker
Real Sociedad leapfrog Atletico Madrid with narrow Real Mallorca win
Real Sociedad have been more dynamic and more effective so far this season, yet this was a match that could have come straight out of last season. During the previous campaign, nobody won more games 1-0 than La Real in the top five European leagues. They took the lead very early with powerful Mikel Merino header from a David Silva corner.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
ESPN
PSG's Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans
The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardised Barcelona's finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that argued their rights as Barcelona...
Yardbarker
Zinedine Zidane pens lengthy love letter to Karim Benzema after Ballon d’Or win
At the age of 34 and 13 years after signing for Real Madrid, Karim Benzema crowned one of the best individual seasons ever seen at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Ballon d’Or on Monday. The award was presented to him by his former manager Zinedine Zidane, one of his...
Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen lessons may have to wait after rude awakening | Andy Brassell
The Spaniard got off to a flyer last week but a 5-1 thrashing at Frankfurt has revealed the true size of his task
Comments / 0