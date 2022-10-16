ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or

Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season. Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris. The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final. Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league. Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals. RelatedUSWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five yearsUSWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach
ESPN

Ballon d'Or Feminin: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas becomes first woman to win award twice

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win the award twice since it launched in 2018. Putellas, 28, was named the best women's player in the world at the Monday gala in Paris despite being sidelined since June with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Yardbarker

Real Sociedad leapfrog Atletico Madrid with narrow Real Mallorca win

Real Sociedad have been more dynamic and more effective so far this season, yet this was a match that could have come straight out of last season. During the previous campaign, nobody won more games 1-0 than La Real in the top five European leagues. They took the lead very early with powerful Mikel Merino header from a David Silva corner.
ESPN

PSG's Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans

The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardised Barcelona's finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that argued their rights as Barcelona...

